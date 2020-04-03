NEWPORT—As concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic deepen, local citizens continue to adjust their lifestyles by sheltering in place, if possible. For those whose jobs are deemed “essential,” the practicing of “social distancing” has almost become automatic.
This week, a Plain Talk reader called with her concerns and a request.
She said, “For several days, the Lord has laid this on my heart and I’ve decided to act.”
She continued, “I’m asking for everyone to stop what they’re doing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, and join in a joint prayer for the world’s deliverance from this virus. I really believe this will help.”
