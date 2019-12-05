ALPS Adult Day Services: 600 N. Daisy St., Morristown; limited to 12 adults per class
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) — Mondays (6 and 8 p.m.) Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Sat. at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Broadway; Monday-thru-Friday; First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave. noon.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee support group: third Thursday, 2-3 p.m., Wellington Manor, 375 Hedrick Dr., Newport; Hollie Withey, Certified Dementia Practitioner facilitator; For more information, call Gidget Dailey, Wellington Manor Family Advisor, 423-613-4585.
American Legion Post 41: second Tuesday of each month; 6 p.m.; Cocke County Memorial Building, 103 Cosby Hwy. Enter through door across from Newport Fire Department; all past and prospective members invited. For more information, call Commander David Mills (423-608-8168).
Brushy Mountain Bear Club in Del Rio: will NOT meet in December, January or February. Meetings will resume in March and notice will appear here.
Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group: Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd., Newport; potluck dinner; please bring gift for Dirty Santa exchange (no more than $5 gift or a regift). Also, please bring a pre-packaged snack for delivery to local cancer treatment center. For more information, call Michele Sexton (865-654-0468).
Celebrate Recovery: every Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave., Newport; dinner at 6 p.m.; large groups at 6:30 p.m.; sharing group meetings at 7 p.m.; groups for chemical dependency, grief and pain or loss, family support, and codependency. Child care provided; All are welcome for any part of the evening. For more information, call 423-623-6067; visit FaceBook at Celebrate Recovery at Newport; of visit fumcnewport.org.
Cocke County Election Commission: Monday, Dec. 16, 1:00 p.m., Courthouse Annex Conference Room; to approve names to be placed on March ballot
Community Bingo: every fourth Wednesday, Newport Health & Rehabilitation Center, 135 Generation Dr., Newport; community invited
Dandridge Ministerial Association: first Thursday of every month; all ministers invited
Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 102: third Thursday at Chapter Hall, 148 Pine St.; potluck dinner at 6 p.m.; meetings start at 7 p.m. All veterans who were sick and/or injured while on duty and received an Honorable Discharge may be eligible for membership; For more information, call 423-532-8310.
In God’s Hands: a support group for anyone who has suffered the loss of a child due to a miscarriage, stillbirth, or death; first Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m.; Edgemont Church of God, 202 Clevenger Cut-Off Rd., Newport (off Carson Springs Rd). Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, or friends—all are welcome.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful: every third Friday, East TN Coffee Company, noon; for more information, call 423-623-1050
Narcotics Anonymous: Every Friday, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 261 E. Broadway, Newport; for more information, call 1-877-354-0353
Newport Aktion Club: second Thursday; Douglas Cooperative, Inc., 465 Learning Rd., Newport; a division of Kiwanis; discussion of local community projects; noon; lunch provided for $5 donation
Newport City Board of Education: Monday, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m., Newport Grammar School Director’s office; open to public
Parrottsville Quilt Guild: every fourth Wednesday; 2 p.m.; Forest Hill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall; for more information, call Liz Talley (423-623-6731)
RID (Remove Illegal Dumpsites): every third Friday, East TN Coffee Company; 11:30 a.m.; for more information, call 423-623-1050.
Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice Grief Support Group: fourth Tuesday; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; SMHH&H conference room; free; no pre-registration; for more information, call 423-623-0233
Smoky Mountain Mineral Society: first Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Lois’s Country Kitchen. Come early and join us for dinner. Visitors welcome.
Stepping Into Freedom: Christ-centered 12-step recovery program; Wednesdays; 9 a.m..; at Empower Cocke County, 340 E. Broadway
