Certificate of Appreciation given

Members of American Legion Post 41 recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Kathy Freeman of K&K Signs for her donation of a POW/MIA banner to use at the group’s observance of POW/MIA Day. From left are members John Flege and Fred Mousseau, Freeman, and members David Mills and Ed Gossman.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

