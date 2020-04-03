KNOXVILLE—As part of the ongoing battle to contain COVID-19, ETHS is doing its part to help keep the community as safe as possible. ETHS-its offices and the Museum-will remain closed until further notice as part of the State of Tennessee’s and Knox County’s “Safer at Home” directive. The re-opening date for the East Tennessee History Center will be shared as soon as it is known.
To stay informed of further plans and to access information and resources about “all things history,” ETHS members, patrons, and friends are urged to regularly check the website www.eastTNhistory.org and follow the group on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram. ETHS looks forward to the time when the History Center is open and public programming is resumed.
ETHS voluntarily closed the Museum of East Tennessee History and the Auditorium on March 18 with the initial hope of re-opening by April 3, 2020, but the re-opening had to be extended with the exact date unknown. To date, all public programming through the first of May has been cancelled or postponed.
ETHS staff can be reached via the Society’s email address at eths@eastTNhistory.org or the main phone number is 865-215-8824. Staff members are working remotely and checking their work emails and office direct phone lines for messages throughout the day. Staff’s direct contact information is also listed on the ETHS website http://www.easttnhistory.org/about/staff-members.
