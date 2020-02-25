ALPS Adult Day Services: 600 N. Daisy St., Morristown; limited to 12 adults per class
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)—Mondays (6 and 8 p.m.), Tuesdays (6 p.m.), Saturdays (11 a.m.), First Baptist Church; Broadway; Mondays—Fridays, noon, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave.
American Legion Post 41: second Tuesday; 6 p.m., Cocke County Memorial Building, 103 Cosby Hwy. Enter through door across from Newport Fire Department. Past and prospective members welcome. For more information, call Commander David Mills (423-608-8168).
Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group: Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, 222 Heritage Drive, Newport; plans for upcoming events during 2020 will be discussed; for all cancer patients, caregivers, and other interested parties. Refreshments will be served. Please bring a prepackaged snack, such as cheese crackers, for distribution to cancer treatment centers in Morristown and Sevierville. For more information, call Michele (865-654-0468) or Kathy (423-625-6603).
Celebrate Recovery: every Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Ave., Newport; dinner at 6 p.m.; large groups at 6:30 p.m.; sharing group meetings at 7 p.m.; groups for chemical dependency, grief and pain or loss; family support, and codependency. Child care provided. For more information, call 423-623-6067; visit FaceBook at Celebrate Recovery at Newport or visit fumcnewport.org.
Cocke County CLB Budget Committee: Monday, March 2, 4:00 p.m., Chancery Courtroom in Cocke County Courthouse Annex
Cocke County CLB Finance Committee: Monday, March 2, 6 p.m., in Chancery Courtroom of Cocke County Courthouse Annex
Cocke County CLB General Committee: Monday, March 9, 6 p.m., in Cocke County Courthouse Annex Chancery Courtroom
Cocke County CLB Landfill Committee: Tuesday, March 3, 6:00 p.m., Cocke County Courthouse Annex Chancery Courtroom
Cocke County CLB Purchasing Committee: Monday, March 23, 6 p.m., Chancery Courtroom of Cocke County Courthouse Annex
Cocke County Democratic Convention: Saturday, March 7, Newport Community Center, 433 Prospect Ave. Registration to vote in the convention from 10:00—11:00 a.m. Doors will be locked from 11:00—12:00. Caucus for nominee for choice requirements. You must be a registered voter and have voted in the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary. Rules and regulations may be obtained at tndp.org.
Cocke County Recreation Department: meeting originally set for Monday, March 2, has been moved to Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m., Cocke County Recreation Building
Cocke County Regional Planning Commission: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m., Cocke County Courthouse Annex conference room
Community Bingo: every fourth Wednesday; Newport Health & Rehabilitation Center, 135 Generation Dr., Newport; all invited
Dandridge Ministerial Association: first Thursdays; all ministers invited
Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 102: third Thursdays at Chapter Hall, 148 Pine St; potluck dinner at 6 p.m.; meetings at 7 p.m. All veterans who were sick/injured while on duty and received an Honorable Discharge may be eligible for membership. For more information, call 423-532-8310.
In God’s Hands: support group for anyone who has suffered loss of a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, or death. First Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Edgemont Church of God, 202 Clevenger Cut-off Rd., Newport (off Carson Springs Rd.). Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, or friends—all are welcome.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful: every third Friday; East TN Coffee Company; noon. For more information, call 423-623-1050.
Narcotics Anonymous: Every Friday, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church, 261 E. Broadway, Newport. For more information, call 423-623-0353.
Newport Aktion Club: second Thursday; Douglas Cooperative, Inc., 465 Learning Road, Newport; a division of Kiwanis; discussion of local community projects; noon; lunch provided for $5 donation
Newport City Board of Education: Monday, March 16, 5:30 p.m., Director’s office of Newport Grammar School; items on agenda include renewal of Director’s contract for 2020-2021 school year; open to the public
RID (Remove Illegal Dumpsites): every third Friday, East TN Coffee Company; 11:30 a.m., for more information, call 423-623-1050
Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice Grief Support Group: fourth Tuesdays, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; SMHH&H conference room; free no pre-registration; for more information, call 423-623-0233
Smoky Mountain Mineral Society: first Thursday; 7 p.m., Lois’s Country Kitchen; Come early and join us for dinner. Visitors welcome
Stepping Into Freedom: Christ-centered 12-step recovery program; Wednesdays: 9 a.m., Empower Cocke County, 340 E. Broadway, Newport
William Cocke Chapter DAR: Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m., Cocke County Board of Education Central Office conference room, 305 Hedrick Dr. Refreshments served at 10 a.m. Program by Dr. Candi Overholt on “Health Goals and Concerns Through the Stages of Life.” Visitors welcome.
