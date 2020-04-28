COSBY—To say that 2020 has been a challenging year would be an understatement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has knocked the world sideways as doctors and nurses frantically work around the clock, political leaders try to calm the populace, and the economy basically goes down the drain.
Caught up in this whirlwind of troubles are millions of men and women who suddenly found themselves furloughed and forced to file for unemployment benefits. For many of them, the maze of paperwork proved daunting, to say the least, but couple that with the fact that filing has to be done online. Imagine being caught in such a situation and not having a computer or internet access.
In times such as these, we often hear the comment, “If there’s anything I can do, just let me know.”
Often such remarks, while well meant, prove rather empty. But one Cosby woman has stepped up to the plate and helped over 160 people during this time.
Debbie Torrance moved to Cocke County several years ago, bringing with her skills in financial advising. She worked at the local hospital for several years, helping patients apply for disability and unemployment and even finding them food and clothing.
She’s also been a substitute teacher at Cosby and worked as a tour guide in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
When the COVID-19 crisis appeared, her husband was in Florida. She had remained at home in Cosby to do their taxes. While waiting for him to deal with three cancelled flights and try to return to Tennesse, she developed a nagging feeling to “do something” to help people.
“I prayed about this for two days,” said Debbie. “The feeling simply wouldn’t go away.”
Then Terry Dawson, CLB member from Bybee, called and asked her to help some of his neighbors with the overwhelming task of filing for unemployment.
“I took my laptop down to Centerview School,” said Debbie, “but I couldn’t get a signal. My original plan was to work from there.”
Then she talked to Penny Grooms, local hair stylist, musician, and go-getter, “who put it online.”
That was Thursday, March 12.
The calls started coming in fast and furious.
As of last week, Debbie has helped 162 people navigate the system. “I’ve done this type work in Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, and Arkansas,” said Debbie, “and I can tell you Tennessee’s requirements are the most difficult to deal with.”
When compared to over 329,000 applications across the state, the 162 people Debbie has helped seems small.
But those are 162 grateful people who desperately needed someone’s help. And Debbie was there to meet their needs and didn't charge anyone a penny.
As her co-workers at Tennova Newport say, “She’s an absolute angel.”
