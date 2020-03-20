Cocke County High School Class of 1969
Members of the Cocke County High School Class of 1969 are invited to the home of Patti (Eslinger) Sharp, 225 Links Court, Tazewell, TN 37879 on Saturday, May 2, for a class get-together. Please bring finger foods or a dessert.
Cocke County High School Class of 1970
The Cocke County High School Class of 1970 will gather for their 50-year reunion on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center. Plans continue to be finalized, so mark you calendar and watch for more details in the near future. Seeking the following classmates: Janice Arrowood Alexander, Danese Barnes, David Scott Bridges, Steve Cureton, Roger Davis, Betty Rose Ellison, Paula Haney, Ricky Henderson, Janie Jinks, Carroll Lloyd Kyker, Barbara Lamaster, Kathy McCravy, Diane McCoig, Laferne Martin, Ellen Martin, Gary Norton, Charles Pearson, Larry Pruitt, Steve Renner, Josephine Rolen, Debbie Rose, Virginia Rowland Wilson, Larry Strader, Guy Stokely, Bobby Talley, Barbara Woods Baker.
Parrottsville High School Class of 1975
The Parrottsville Class of 1975 will hold their 45-year reunion on Saturday, June 20, at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center starting at 5:00 p.m. For more information, contact either Kim Smith Metcalf (423-608-5679) or Judy Styles Hensley (423-608-9315).
