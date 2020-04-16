Bread distribution continues at Bybee UMC
Buy Now

The bread distribution program at Bybee United Methodist Church continues to operate each Wednesday morning in the church parking lot. The group also continues to distribute from their food pantry once a month. The church’s meal program has been suspended since the closure of the church because of COVID-19 on March 29. Volunteers working on Wednesday, April 15, included, front row, from left, Mary Mans, Lori McNutt, and Arlene Rosemeyer. In back, from left, are Roy Wine, Bonnie Petersen, Ronnie Wine, Karen Bible, and Willie Holt.

 DUAY O'NEIL

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.