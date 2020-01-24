The admonition “Now, you go over there and act like somebody!” was one of my mother’s most commonly uttered sentences.
I used to tease her and say I would have it engraved on her tombstone, along with “A place for everything and everything in its place.”
As a child of older parents who were active in our community, I got dragged along to gatherings of Farm Bureau members, Co-op patrons, Tennessee-Carolina Fair leaders, the Newport Grammar School PTA, the First Baptist Church picnic, the Sinking Creek Home Demonstration Club, and more family weddings, funerals, and reunions than I can remember.
Apparently my mother didn’t know what a babysitter was (or perhaps my dad was too cheap to pay for one), but I can’t recall a single time I was left in someone else’s care while they attended an event.
As a farm family, both my parents were extremely active in the Farm Bureau. Both served as president, my dad of the Cocke County Farm Bureau and my mother of the Cocke County Farm Bureau Women. Not only did we make an appearance at every local event, we also traveled to district and even state gatherings.
The district meetings were held at Little Dutch Restaurant in Morristown, where I was positioned in an adjoining room, after the meal, to do my homework, read, or otherwise entertain myself, always with the instructions, “Now, be sure and act like somebody!”
And did I mention I was dressed to the nines at every such get-together?
With the exception of clothes for working outside or playing in the barns with Chris Austin, Donnie Hall, and others, I didn’t have anything “casual.”
Maude O’Neil was a great believer in making a good appearance, and for me, that included a shirt and pants starched so stiff they could stand by themselves. She made her own starch and liberally applied it to just about everything except a dish cloth. She also owned pants stretchers, metal devices that slipped into the legs of pants while they were still wet and were then adjusted, or stretched, tightly and left until the pants dried. Afterwards, here came Maude with her hot iron; the starch had already been added in the rinse water.
Another Farm Bureau event was the annual meeting. In the 1950s, these were held at Cosby High School and featured a square dance in the school gym. My dad loved to square dance, and I wanted to join in the fun, but I was too little. At one dance, someone collected me and three other youngsters and we had our own circle off to the side. I also remember Maxine Carver pounding out “Down Yonder” on the old upright piano. And, of course, I was dressed up, complete with a bow tie.
In later years, the picnic morphed into a watermelon slicing at the fairgrounds. It was my mom who organized a group of ladies to help. Joe Hurst provided the melons—oh, they were big and luscious—from his river bottoms patch. We gathered in the Little Theatre for this event, and again I was starched to a fair-thee-well.
As I grew older, I began to chafe under such strict rule. By the time I was 12, I thought I was awful cute and often my mouth got ahead of my good sense, so as we prepared for yet another event, I was ready with a smart-aleck reply. “Now, you be sure to act like somebody!”
“Sure,” I replied, “but who do you want me to act like?”
Needless to say, I never asked that question again!
In those days, Mrs. Robert Hickey ruled the roost of the local TB Association. My parents were always ready to canvass our road (they also did this for the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, and any other such group).
The TB Association gathered each year at the Rhea-Mims Hotel for a meal and some sort of inspirational speaker (I never really paid much attention to him.) Afterwards, Mrs. Hickey took a large stack of three by five cards, each with the name of a business on it and, as she read off the names, volunteers agreed to take that particular target. I remember the sheriff always took all the roadhouses!
Our part consisted of visiting all our neighbors on the Old Knoxville Highway (today that would be Thinwood Drive, Shag Road, and Ailey Road). I came to realize that although we worked as a trio, it was Duay who did the actual work.
Again, dressed in starched shirt and pants, I was the one who got out of the car, knocked on the doors, rattled the little can, and begged. I was also the one who got dog bit more than once. Meanwhile, my dad drove our big Buick and my mom served as tour director.
As the years passed, I came to understand the importance of what my parents were doing, as they worked with other community leaders to make Cocke County just a little bit better.
And, you know what, when our daughter Amber came along, she was brought up the same way! Some of her friends still tease her about her “Amber dresses,” her Sunday frocks which would have stood by themselves.
We were much more lenient about her everyday attire, but when the occasion called for it, she was a fashion plate.
We also emphasized helping our community. I still remember the day she and Jamie Davis served as hostesses at a Newport/Cocke County Museum event, wearing their “Gone-with-the-Wind gowns. They thought it great fun, even though they were doing something positive for their community.
Years later, when Amber was a student at College of Charleston, one of her classes required community service. Amber, if I recall correctly, was assigned to a downtown clinic to help with heart patients. She commented later that she was the only student in her class who had a clue as to what community service entailed.
Some would probably disagree with our family’s heritage of dressing for the occasion and acting like somebody, but I stand firm in my belief that setting high standards for our children and introducing them early to the concept of doing for others are two of the most important things we can do.
And knowing how to act like somebody often comes in handy.
