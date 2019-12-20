A few weeks ago, members of Alpha Omicron chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa, celebrated the Golden Anniversary of its charter with an elegant tea at Parrottsville United Methodist Church. Lula Jean Hartsell and Lucille Smith hosted the event.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators, and Newport’s chapter members were Bertha B. Blazer, Mary Catron, Louise Denton, Beth Freeman, Ruth Horton, Linda McMahan, Betty Jean Moore, Mary Dee Ottinger, Louise Palmer, Reba Faye Sane, Joyce Smith, Pat Sparks, and Mary Fredna Sweeten.
Louise Denton, Beth Freeman, Betty Jean Moore (now King), and Reba Faye Sane remain members after half a century and were in attendance at the celebration. Pat Sparks continues as a member, but health-related issues prevented her from attending.
Of the remaining charter members, Mary Catron, Linda McMahan (now Branam), Joyce Smith, and Mary Fredna Sweeten also are living, while Bertha Blazer, Ruth Horton, Mary Dee Ottinger, and Louise Palmer are deceased.
In acknowledgement of the milestone, three local mayors, Newport Mayor Roland A. Dykes III, Parrottsville Mayor Dewayne Daniels, and Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, issued a joint proclamation commemorating the event.
Locally Alpha Delta Kappa has promoted educational and charitable projects and activities, sponsored scholarships for CCHS and Cosby High School seniors, and participated in numerous additional community programs relating to education.
