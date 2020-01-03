This past week I found myself in groups sharing words and axioms used by our parents and grandparents and it dawned on me that our children and grandchildren probably haven’t had the experience of being admonished with the phrase, “If you can’t listen you can feel.”
I used to tease my mother and say I would have that warning chiseled into her tombstone. If she uttered it once, she must have said it thousands of times. She always suited actions to words with an immediate swat from whatever object was the handiest: a flyswatter, a hairbrush, or a switch from our peach tree being her preferred weapons.
And, believe me, I felt. Somehow, though, I usually found myself hearing those same words before the sun set or at least before noon the next day. Some of us are slower learners than others.
Another of her favorites was “A place for everything and everything in its place.”
Maude O’Neil prided herself on a clean and tidy home. She lived daily “by a plan.”
Monday was wash day, Tuesday she ironed, Thursday she vacuumed and dusted, and Friday she swept the porches and scoured the steps. Saturday morning was devoted to her weekly visit to the beauty shop followed by grocery shopping at the White Store. Sunday, of course, was church day. Quite honestly, I can’t remember what she did on Wednesday, but I’m sure she had a plan.
On the other hand, I often fly by the seat of my pants. My desk and work area here at the newspaper look like a tornado just swept through, but I promise, I can usually lay my hands on whatever is needed. My wife will tell you that I’m the same way at home (Sadly Kay never really knew my mother, but the two would have truly bonded when it came to cleaning and organizing!).
Recently we spent a week looking for an envelope someone had given me. In the midst of this search, I came down with a mild case of the flu. Kay continued the search, going so far as to clean out my car. Eventually the lost item was discovered, “right where I had put it,” pretty much in plain sight. “If you would only put things away” resonated throughout our home.
One of my dad’s favorite words was “gaum.” a word which dates to Old English and Old Norse. It’s a transitive verb meaning “to smear” or “to mess.”
When it came to working on our farm, I was always less than enthusiastic and tended to give any work assignment “a lick and a promise.” On the other hand, my father expected meticulous attention be paid and often bemoaned, “You’re just going to gaum it up!”
And, more often than not, I did.
My late mother-in-law, Miriam Keener, was one of the kindest people I have ever known. She was a devout Christian and many of her words and phrases exemplified her beliefs.
Two of her favorites were “The truth will stand when the world’s on fire” and “You can’t do wrong and get by!”
Another phrase, which I had never heard until I married into the Keener family, was “I’d do it if it harelipped the Devil!,” used when one performed an action, all the while knowing that trouble or punishment would follow.
At physical therapy the other day, Carolyn Snapp asked me if I’d ever heard anyone use the word “quare” to describe someone considered “odd.”
Her question immediately brought to mind the late Lola Hall, one of the dearest friends and greatest family historians I have ever known. Our families were related in several ways, including the Huff line.
One year at the Huff reunion at Cosby Campground I commented on the fact that one branch of the family always stayed removed from the rest of us, keeping their food on a separate table and rarely interacting with the rest of us. “Oh, they’re just quare-turned,” said Lola. “They always have been.”
One of my favorite Christmas presents this year, from daughter Amber, is a journal entitled “My Father’s Story.” My assignment is to write family stories in it for her and grandson Connor. I look forward to doing this.
As I do, I plan to include these words and phrases, most of which have their roots in our heritage from the “Old Country.” They are part of who I am, and therefore a part of Amber and Connor as well. My wish is that in the coming years and generations, these stories will become a treasured part of their lives.
