The current COVID-19 virus is not the first, nor will it probably be the last, pandemic to sweep around the world.
Many of us grew up hearing about the “Spanish flu” of 1918-1919. To date, it probably holds the record of having claimed the lives of more people than any other sickness of its type.
Cocke County Historian Edward R. Walker III has generously shared the findings of his research into the 1918 pandemic and its effects on our local citizenry.
His findings include the facts that Spanish flu killed more soldiers than those who died in the trenches of World War I. More military casualties in France resulted from the flu than from battle wounds. The disease was especially hard on the young and was similar to H1N1 of 2009, which originated in Mexico and which was especially deadly to children.
In Newport and Cocke County, the year 1918 brought many significant events. The first graduating class from Central High School (now Cocke County High School) was minus a young man or two who had enlisted for military service in the closing months of World War I.
Local citizens saw their first “aeroplane” which landed at the Cocke County fairgrounds (where today’s Newport City Park is now located). My mother was 9 years old at the time and recalled the excitement of the day.
Downtown Newport boasted an Opera House, many locally owned businesses, and the Gay Theatre where silent films delighted moviegoers.
But word of the dangerous disease made its way here. My grandmother O’Neil kept my dad home from school that entire year, a fact which we laughed about for years. But as I grew older, I realized it probably was a wise decision on her part. She and my grandfather had already buried two babies when my dad was born in 1905 and she lived in fear that something would happen to him. She was an early practitioner of “social distancing.”
Walker researched the 1918 death certificates and found the first locally recorded death attributed to the “flu” was that of Mrs. Mollie Williams, who died Oct. 17, 1918, age 34.
Sadly there are no Newport newspaper accounts from that year, but news of Newport and Cocke County’s sufferings appeared in area papers.
The Knoxville Journal & Tribune, on Oct. 10, 1918, carried the following article:
NEWPORT GETS
ON THE FLU MAP
Public Meetings Are Forbidden
and Schools Closed—New
Court Pleases.
Newport, Tenn., Oct. 9—The popular epidemic, the Flu, has made its way to Newport and is rapidly forming acquaintance throughout the town and county.
On account of the prevalence of the disease the graded and high schools of Newport were closed Tuesday in an effort to prevent it chances of becoming widespread. Also a number of public schools in the country have been closed. There are said to be more cases out in the country than in Newport. It is reported that the epidemic is making great headway in the Harned Chapel and Parrottsville communities and news comes today that a number of cases have developed in the mountainous section of Cosby, about 15 miles from here. No figures are at hand definitely showing the number of cases in Newport, but there must be close to fifty and new ones are being reported hourly. People here have been slow to adopt precautions against the spread of the epidemic and not until yesterday, after at least two dozen cases had been reported, were steps taken to close up places of public meetings, schools, and theaters.
Those suffering with the malady include two or more of the physicians, one of whom is said to be in a critical condition. So far no deaths have occurred traceable directly to this disease.
The steps taken that October sound eerily similar to those we are experiencing today. I salute our local school officials for closing our schools and for their leadership in emphasizing the need to be proactive, not reactive to today’s threat.
While public meetings, schools, and theaters were closed, I notice nothing was said about shutting the doors of the local saloons. Apparently church services were conducted as usual.
The financial impact of such closures was felt in 1918, as is shown in the following article, again from the Knoxville Journal & Tribune, on Oct. 27, 1918.
Uncontrollable blood between Newport editors, which as been boiling high at times during the past two weeks, resulted in a fist fight on the streets of the town [Newport] Friday. T.H. Campbell, editor of the Newport Plain Talk and M.A. Roadman, editor of the Herald, were the participants. Campbell is said to have been the aggressor, administering to Roadman a black eye and assessories [sic].
Two weeks ago the Plain Talk editor raked the Herald editor in his columns about the latter’s mentioning a forced closing of the Gay theatre, in which Mr. Campbell is said to be interested. This resulted in the Herald editor coming back in his issue of the same week with a very severe personal skinning of the Plain Talk editor. But in the issue of this week, just out, the Herald editor, Mr. Roadman, apologizes to Mr. Campbell for having assaulted him so cruelly in his editorial columns. It was understood by the public to be such a complete making up that all trouble formerly brewing between the men was supposed to have passed.
A century ago, newspapers large and small, proudly carried tidbits of news, called “Personals,” from various communities. Back in the 1950s, for example, when I started reading the local paper, I remember columnists writing from Ravens Branch, Point Pleasant, Parrottsville, Rankin, Del Rio, Cosby, and other points of interest. There was even a column headed “Colored News.”
The writers, mostly women, served as reporters from their communities, keeping the rest of the world informed on births, deaths, marriages, visitors, and special events. Two notable exceptions were Mack Suggs, who penned Manning Chapel News and Samuel Lawson Greene, who wrote from Ravens Branch. The Knoxville Journal & Tribune published a column entitled “Newport.” On Oct. 27, 1918, mention was made of several influenza related news items:
Lynn Allen and Rhea Seehorn are here from McCauley school at Chattanooga, awaiting the abatement of the influenza epidemic.
Miss Maud Ella McMahan returned home from Murfreesboro college. The school has practically closed for the year.
Mayor L.S. Allen is gradually recovering from a two-weeks’ attack of influenza.
Miss Elizabeth Stokely, of the Merchants and Planter’s Bank, has been confined with influenza.
Miss Elizabeth Drinkard, who has been ill with influenza, is able to be out again.
The French class which was organized by Miss Stella Bailey, was discontinued on account of influenza. (Both Miss Drinkard and Miss Bailey were teachers.)
To my knowledge, all of the above recovered. Maud Ella McMahan married J.O. Cope and lived into her early 90s while Miss Elizabeth Stokely, who never married, celebrated her 100th birthday.
As the days passed, apparently the number of new cases waned and officials made the decision to reopen schools. On Nov. 3, 1918, the Knoxville Journal & Tribune reported on “Ravages of Flu” in the following article.
The influenza condition seems to have improved in Newport to the extent that the county high school and city graded school will re-open Monday. Plans to this effect have been made by administrative school officers, which will be carried out if there is no further outbreak of the disease, which has never been exceedingly bad in the town.
The conditions in the county regarding the spread of the disease and the serious damage it has done, however, is entirely different from that in Newport. In some cases whole sections have been completely overrun, with practically every family down sick and many of them in almost helpless condition. Physicians have not been able to make half the necessary country calls. The section known as Inman Bend, bordering on Hamblen county, seems to have received the heaviest share of all sections. The disease has been almost as bad in the whole northside territory, except in the Parrottsville and Dutch districts, where the spread was somewhat lighter, due, perhaps, to earlier precautions having been taken.
It is estimated that the seriousness of the disease in most rural districts is such as to practically break up the prospects of continuing the rural free schools for the remaining two and a half months term, owing to the many attendant complications apparent among the school children, following the disease as an aftermath.
Then, as now, the population’s ignorance of the disease intensified their fears. Officials simply did the best they could, forced to make day-to-day decisions that truly affected the lives of everyone. After a couple of weeks of respite from the increasing number of cases, apparently the numbers surged again. On Nov. 18, 1918, the Knoxville Journal & Tribune carried this grim article:
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
WILL NOT BE CLOSED
Newport, Tenn., Nov. 17—At a meeting of the county board of education Friday regarding closing the public schools it was decided that the schools shall continue to run for the remaining two months term, each school conditioned, however, on holding up a satisfactory attendance. Those failing to reach the requirement will be closed two weeks hence, if not sooner.
As a result of word getting out over the county that all the schools would likely be closed by the board at its meeting Friday, because of impending influenza conditions, dozens of protests came into the department on the morning of the meeting, mostly from teachers who reported that prospects were very much brighter now for a renewed attendance than for several weeks. Following a consideration of these reports the board passed its order putting all schools on probation.
There is yet, in some sections of the county, a great many cases of influenza, and it is not expected that the schools will accomplish much the remainder of the term under such conditions.
In 1918, over 80 schools dotted Cocke County’s landscape, many of them one- and two-room structures where one and sometimes two teachers were responsible for teaching students in all grades.
As has been predicted in recent days regarding the Corona virus, another wave of influenza swept through Cocke County a couple of weeks later.
TO BE CONTINUED....
