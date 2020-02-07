A Love Story: A Tribute to My Daddy, Ted Winter
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article by Janyce Winter Westerman pays tribute to her father, legendary teacher, principal, and coach Ted Winter.]
Daddy’s life was an amazing love story that included family, friends, students, and strangers. He loved his home, his community, and his country. He answered to Ted, Theodore, Professor, Mr. Winter, Daddy, and Pepaw—to anyone who needed him. His heart was big enough to include all those around him. Having an unbelievable zest for life, he lived every one of his ninety-one years to the fullest. The night before he left us, he played Rook with my children; and I have no doubt that his fierce competitive spirit drove him to “shoot the moon,” with only a few points in his hand, betting on the widow. He took chances, whether he was playing sports, climbing on his roof tied to the chimney by a rope, or driving his tractor down a treacherous hill. He had some close calls. Once his car fell on top of him when a jack slipped, and another time his truck ran over him and penned him beneath a tire. He was saved from each incident by calmly telling rescuers to scotch the tires, jack up the vehicles, and remove him. A legend in his own time, he left us with so many good memories.
Daddy’s love story began November 30, 1912, when he was born to Jettie and John Winter in a rambling white farmhouse nestled among the rolling hills at the foot of the mountains in Rabbit Hill. Ted, the second of four children, had an older sister, Madge Mary Willie Winter. (Sorry, Aunt Madge. Your name always made me chuckle.) Madge, being three years older, adored her baby brother, and they formed a close bond that lasted throughout their lives. When Daddy passed away in December 2004, she followed him the next month. (Madge’s little brother was a pest when she became a teenager. He read her love letters before she came home, but he fooled her by pretending to open the letters as she walked through the door, letting her grab them. Once, he put flour in her face powder and let her go to Luther League looking like a ghost. Such were his antics, which never stopped.)
During the next six years, another sister, Nora, and a brother, Fred, joined the family, which was now complete, along with their Grandmother Ottinger, whom they dearly loved. Together, mother, father, and children farmed together, working from morning until night. Hard work was a big part of the Winter belief system. (This philosophy stuck with Daddy his whole life, even in his eighties, when he once mowed hay for 16 hours without getting off his tractor. He liked a challenge.) It wasn’t all work and no play because they did take time out to eat the best and most food that ever sat on a table. Grandmother, famous for her fabulous cooking, taught her daughters and my mother to cook “her way.” When chores were finished, the children played in the hay, ran through the pecan grove and woods, and romped with their pets. At night they listened to Grandmother’s ghost stories and then said their prayers before sleeping.
Daddy and Uncle Fred turned to baseball early, and first cousins Denver, Roy, Aldo and Clinton Ottinger and neighbors Rankin Peters, Carter Gregg and Newell Nease joined them. They had their own baseball team and played together for many years. Uncle Fred was the standout pitcher; Daddy was the loud catcher who constantly razzed batters. An angry pitcher once hit Daddy in the head with a fast ball, knocking him out. I watched in horror as Daddy fell to the ground. He didn’t learn his lesson because he continued to harass. With Daddy catching and Uncle Fred pitching, the brothers twice held opponents to no hits. Years later, Daddy slipped a baseball into his brother’s coffin, inscribed with the dates of those long-remembered games. Daddy played baseball until he was 55 years old, still sliding home.
Typical of the times, Daddy was not outwardly affectionate, but he dearly loved and respected his parents and sisters, brother, and many friends. Very respectful of his parents, I never heard him give them a cross word. Even though he was obedient, he had a “stubborn streak” that caused him to refuse to do a chore—even while he was on his way to do it. That stubbornness stayed with him, becoming both a strength and a weakness. Because he was a daddy’s boy, he toddled along beside his father in the fields before he was old enough to work. From his father, he learned about horses and mules. Granddaddy had walked to Arkansas as a young man and spent two years in the lumber yards, earning money to buy and breed mules. He passed his knowledge of raising animals, growing trees, and saving money on to his young son. Daddy also learned about the time to plant, grow, and harvest. The Winter farm was self-sufficient with hogs, sheep, wheat, tobacco, cows, mules, horses, corn, chickens, turkeys, and guineas. Grandmother’s orchard, grapevines, wild blackberries, and huge gardens helped to feed the family of seven. They shared their bounty with others and still managed to save money for the future. (Coming from a family of thirteen, Grandmother knew how to save. Even wormy apples made tasty pies.) Daddy saw his father help neighbors, listened to him talk about education, and heard all about God. He took these lessons to heart and practiced them the rest of his life. Daddy lived to work (actually enjoying it), earned a college degree, taught school, became a principal, coached basketball, was frugal (but not stingy) with his money, and taught Sunday school for 65 years. The only money he ever borrowed was from his father when he was building his house. He paid the money back that same year when he sold his tobacco crop. “If you can’t pay for it, you don’t need it,” he told my sister and me. His advice has served me well. The only money I ever borrowed, and soon repaid, was for a house.
During his early years, Daddy walked to a one-room school at Rabbit Hill, drank from a shared dipper, learned lessons from older children (today’s peer tutoring), ate a sausage biscuit and a piece of pie from a tin bucket. The pie was a necessity. His sweet tooth remained with him throughout his life. He never went to bed without eating a big bowl of ice cream and several pieces of candy. He, however, maintained his weight of 155 pounds throughout his adult life. He kept candy in his pockets for children, knowing how happy it made them. Daddy was a good student who enjoyed learning; however, his favorite period of the day was recess--a time to play ball, wrestle with the boys, play marbles, and tease the girls, which he never stopped doing. He once told a girl to look into a hole to see the cute bunnies. When she peeked into the opening, yellow jackets flew out and stung her. Ouch! Another time, he and a friend drove a nail into the girls’ playhouse. Unfortunately, the nail struck a girl’s head, the same one who was stung by the yellow jackets. (She forgave him in later years. Guess she had to because my daughter Whitney married her grandson.) When he was older, he rode a horse to school. Teachers often boarded at my grandparents’ home, probably living there and eating free. D. Hogan, a brilliant man, was one of the boarders. Today’s schools should take a look at the past.
Daddy’s high school years were spent at St. James High School, across the road from his place of worship, St. James Lutheran Church, the church he attended all his life. He enjoyed high school, which offered more advanced learning, more baseball and basketball, and more girls. Daddy had grown into a handsome, clean-cut “all American boy.” Only five feet, eight inches tall, he appeared much taller because he always stood up so straight. Posture was important to him, and he often reminded others, including me, to “stand up and look like somebody.” Muscular from working on the farm, he won most arm wrestling contests, even when he was a much older man. He dressed well and groomed himself to perfection, taking pride in his appearance. When he taught school, he always wore a suit and tie. On the farm, he wore coveralls and a straw hat. (My daughter Niki has a pair of his coveralls that she wears for yard work. They remind her of her beloved Pepaw.) While attending high school, Daddy became interested in science and medicine, contemplating becoming a doctor. Farm life had taught him how to treat sick animals, and he had a knack for curing them. Likewise, he became a mechanic who could mend broken machinery. He also became a skillful orator and poetic writer, saying on paper the things he was unable to speak aloud.
Fast forward to his courtship with Louetta Gladys (Glad) Hawk, a fourteen-year-old girl, whom he met at a church social at Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church. Glad later became my mother. Daddy was 18, and she was a tiny wisp of a girl, standing 5’1” and weighing 80 pounds. She was pretty with her curly brown hair and dark eyes. Daddy liked what he saw and asked her for a date. She cried, thinking that he was making fun of her. He was dead serious, and they began to see each other. Their dates consisted of going to church functions, picnics, and their parents’ homes. Daddy sometimes borrowed Granddaddy’s car so they, Cousin Clinton, and his girlfriend could take short drives. Mother’s father, from the old school, was very strict and set rigid rules for his boys, Ray and Edd, and most certainly for his girls, Gladys, Madge and Louise. (Louise later married Daddy’s brother, Fred.)
Mother was attending Cedar Creek Boarding School and going home on weekends. A good student, usually quiet and obedient, she had a mischievous streak and a bit of “a darling little temper,” that Daddy professed to love in one of his letters to her—the one my sister and I posted on the bulletin board when we were in high school. His students were delighted to learn that their principal was human. Daddy said nothing, but Mother, being mortified, burned the love letters she had treasured for so many years. How I wish I had those letters now because they showed the tender, sentimental side of Daddy, the side that men of his time kept deeply hidden. (When his grandchildren were born, he learned to openly shower them with the affection that his generation had not allowed.) While attending the boarding school, which still stands at the foothills of beautiful mountains, Mother showed her impishness when she and her friend Sue Iva climbed to the top of the tower and held the bell so that the principal couldn’t start classes. Once she hid in a cabinet for hours, and another time she broke a classmate’s pencil after being teased. Upon being threatened with a spanking if she did it again, she retorted, “Spank me now if it will make you feel better!” The teacher complied.
Daddy headed to Tusculum College to continue his studies, and Mother went to Greeneville High School to finish her senior year, rooming at a house on West Main Street. Daddy hitchhiked to town, taking Mother to movies and sharing cokes at one of the local drugstores. When they had spats, both Mother and Daddy dated others. One of Daddy’s girlfriends was Anna Belle Bloomers, a lyrical name that I always remembered. When Mother graduated from high school at age 16, she, too, entered East Tennessee State Teachers’ College, where Daddy had transferred to become more involved in sports of all kinds and to earn an education degree. Disliking the chemistry classes required to be a doctor, he had decided to become a teacher. He made the right choice because he was born to be an educator, a vocation that his sister Madge also chose. Mother’s sister, my sister and I, and two of my “double first” cousins (children of Louise and Fred) earned education degrees, too, and followed in Daddy’s footsteps. (Engineers, a park interpreter, computer analysists, accountants, a surveyor, a real estate dealer, journalists, a clinical psychologist, a pomologist, a social worker, a law enforcer, a horse trainer, a paramedic, a corporate manager, medical providers, housewives, farmers, and a marketing director evolved over the years, fulfilling the dreams of a grandfather who believed education brought success.)
