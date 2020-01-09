Stokely's Chapel Baptist welcomes new pastor

Pastor Jason Boone is the new pastor at Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church. He, his wife Nicole, and their two daughters recently moved to Newport from Jonesborough to accept the pastorate. Everyone is invited to attend services at Stokely’s Chapel and meet the new pastor and his family.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.