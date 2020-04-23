Woodlawn United Methodist Church, located on Woodlawn Avenue, Newport, was organized and built ca. 1900. At that time, it was named Methodist Episcopal Church. The original property was purchased for the sum of $25.00. The first structure was a wood frame building constructed by the men of the church and their friends. It was partially destroyed during a severe storm and became known as the “Blown Down Church.”
Around 1910, Rev. H.S.R. Dykes migrated to Newport from Gadsden, Alabama. He was a minister and a brick mason by trade. With the help of his sons, church members, and friends, he built the present structure around the frame of the original building.
Some of the earliest church members included Nora Frazier, Will Swagerty, Ada Woods, S.P. and Bessie Reinhardt, Harriet Wilson, Maude Marshall Rice, Roland Dykes, Lucius Swagerty, May Leeper, Ode Bentley, Rosa Woods, Etta Posey, Hal Swagerty, Irene Smith, and Una Gorman.
These members raised funds through bake sales, dinners, raffles, and private donations to cover the cost of construction.
Rev. Dykes served as pastor from 1910 until his death in 1945. Since then, the following pastors have served Woodlawn: Rev. Haley, Rev. Coleman, Rev. Rogers, Rev. Cochran, Rev. Hamilton, Rev. Coffey, Rev. Lynch, Rev. Hendricks, Rev. Taylor, and Rev. E.O. Cole.
Rev. Sam Dzobo, a native of Zimbabwe, recently served as pastor for several years.
Rev. Mike Hannon, a great-grandson of Rev. H.S.R. Dykes, is the pastor today.
Today Woodlawn UMC is a part of the Holston Conference, Mountain View District. Many of today’s members are direct descendants of the original church members.
Over the years, many additions and improvements have been made to the original building. In 1985 a combination fellowship hall, dining room, and kitchen was added. Dion Dykes, Sr., a great-grandson of Rev. Dykes, painted a beautiful mural in the sanctuary.
