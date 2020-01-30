Bethel Baptist Church began on Nettie's Mountain

Bethel Baptist Church, located two miles southeast of Parrottsville, was organized Friday, April 28, 1906, in another church building on Nettie’s Mountain.
Oral tradition says this church, whose name has been lost in history, was not being used at that time. Thirteen charter members joined the newly organized church that day.
Rev. and Mrs. C. N. Huff came from Big Creek (now Del Rio) Baptist Church, Laura Berryhill, Mary Freshour, Laura and James Southerland, Netty Freshour, and Alexander Keller transferred from Good Hope (now French Broad) Baptist Church, and Verno and James Freshour, Rev. and Mrs. W. H. Davis, and Lena Blazer came from Manning Chapel Baptist Church.
Rev. William Gorman, Rev. G. C. Wild, Rev. S. A. McGhee, Rev. C. N. Huff, and Richard Faubion composed the presbytery. Rev. Gorman was elected moderator, and Rev. McGhee was named clerk.
The body adopted the Church Covenant and selected the name Bethel.
Rev. McGhee was elected as first pastor. Services were held once a month. Rev. Davis was elected first clerk, and the first deacons were brothers James and Horace Freshour.
Following Rev. McGhee as pastor was Rev. Gorman, who served until 1910, after which Rev. W. Bennett Holt became pastor.
In 1911, Bethel moved to its present location onto land donated by James Freshour. Residents donated trees for lumber, and W. H. Runnion came from the Home Mission Board to oversee construction.
The new location provided Bethel a more central location to serve its congregation.
In 1915, Rev. C. N. Huff replaced Rev. McGhee, serving until 1919. Grace Sams remembered Rev. Huff’s deep ringing voice and that as he rose from prayer, he always sang “Amazing Grace.”
Pastors serving after Rev. Huff included P. T. McAfee (1919-1921), J. D. Quinton (1921-1925), J. L. Moyers (1925-1927), R. L. Marshall (1927-1929), W. H. Pangle (1929-1930), and Walter Ogle (1930-1937).
In 1937, church members moved into a new building. James Kenyon was hired to build this church, supplying all the lumber and materials and receiving $350 for his services. Construction began in 1936 and was completed in 1937.
With America still in the throes of the Great Depression in 1937, the church’s debt of $800 loomed ominously. Records show the church treasury had only $26 in cash, and the offering on October 10, 1937 was $5.61.
On November 14, 1937, Rev. Herman Matthews, the new pastor, suggested a way to reduce the church’s debt. Church members approved his idea to set aside a tenth of their tobacco money and also to sell their “Sunday eggs” as a way to bring the debt under control. Stephen Huff, John James, and Easterly Freshour composed a committee to oversee this proposal. By January 23, 1938, a total of $183.38 had been collected toward the reduction of the church debt.
The new church was dedicated on the fifth Sunday in July of 1939. Rev. Walter Ogle and a Rev. Rooch spoke, and Jennie Freshour, Bertie Freshour, Mrs. Hugh Sparks, Lena Blazer, Mrs. Paul Cogburn, and Mrs. Jess Nease composed the food committee.
TVA’s arrival brought the possibility of electricity, and in April of 1941, money was collected during Sunday night services to wire the church for electricity.
In August of 1941, Rev. Ernest Parrott was elected to preach twice a month, the first time mention is made in church minutes of having preaching more than once a month. In November of 1941, J. L. Nease, Leo Nease, and Horace Freshour were appointed to a committee to arrange to have the church wired for electricity. The church’s “light bill” on June 14, 1942, was $2.00.
After World War II ended in 1945, Bethel Baptist Church once again began to plan for the future. During a special business meeting in November of 1949, the idea for new pews was discussed. Also, the members pondered ways to improve the Sunday School program, starting a BTU (Baptist Training Union), and a Women’s Missionary Society.
In April of 1950, church members agreed to have white oak pews, with members donating trees for the lumber. The BTU began in February of 1951, with Suella Nease as director; Ethylene Freshour (Ottinger) as general secretary; Molly Sams, Adult Union president; Pettibone Ford, vice-president, Mrs. Mack Freshour, secretary, and Mrs. Fred Parks, group captain.
For the Young People’s Union, Fred Nease was named president; Kay Freshour, vice-president; Dorothy Freshour, secretary; Geneve Freshour, group captain, and Mrs. Paul James as leader of the Primary and Youth groups.
October of 1951 brought a momentous step forward to Bethel Baptist when Rev. Billy Fox was elected as its first full-time pastor at a salary of $30 per month, an increase from $22.50. Also, prayer meetings were to be held each Wednesday night, and the janitor’s payment increased from $1 per Sunday to $2 “so long as he built the fires.”
Beginning in January of 1952, the push for new Sunday School rooms began, a matter discussed for over a year. In August of 1953, church minutes show that the old choir seats were given to St. Tide Baptist Church.
On May 16, 1954, Bethel Baptist Church held “Finish It Day,” with extra offerings taken to pay off the debt on the new Sunday School rooms.
In 1956, Bethel Baptist Church celebrated its Golden Anniversary with Mrs. Fred Parks, Mrs. Gray Sparks, Kenneth Huff, and Paul James selected as a planning committee for the event set for April 29.
Always looking to the future, church members voted on October 10, 1956 to set aside Sunday night offerings to plan for and build a pastorium.
In April of 1958, the church voted to accept a parcel of land offered by Fred Parks for the parsonage. In May, Parks deeded the land to the church, and the membership voted to build a 28x40 foot brick home with full basement.
Still looking to the future, in the December 13, 1959 meeting, Leo Nease, U. L. Renner, H. C. Blazer, and Harry Blankenship were selected as a committee to investigate the possibility of installing a baptistery in the church.
On April 2, 1961, Bethel Baptist Church celebrated a note burning service on Easter Sunday to celebrate the completion of payment on the new pastorium in the amount of $8,950.
The year of 1976 was historic for both America’s bicentennial and for Bethel Baptist Church, when discussion of a new church building occurred during the February business meeting. In March, the church voted to allocate Sunday night’s offerings to a building fund.
On April 18, 1976, by secret ballot, members voted 95-10 in favor of a new building, the 10 votes supporting the idea of remodeling the existing structure.
Surveying for the new church began in July, and Mose Freshour, James Lenton Freshour, and Mary Edith Hill donated additional land.
On May 8, 1977, during a special meeting, the church voted to have R. J. Spence build the structure at a cost of $150,000. Work commenced in late May, and the first services were held in the new church on January 1, 1978. The sanctuary seats 300 people, with room for 50 more in the choir.
Pastors serving Bethel Baptist Church have been S. A. McGhee (1906-1907), William Gorman (1907-1910), W. Bennett Holt (1910-1915), C. N. Huff (1915-1919), P. T. McAfee (1919-1921), J. D. Quinton (1921-1925), J. L. Moyers (1925-1927), R. L. Marshall (1927-1929), W. H. Pangle (1929-1930), Walter Ogle (1930-1937), Herman Matthews (1937-1939), Ernest Parrott (1939-1946), Eugene Moore (1946-1949), Jimmy Edwards (1949-1951), Billy Fox (1951-1954), Jesse Jackson (1954-1956), Meredith Garrett (1958-1958), Kerry Powell (1958-1959), Jerry Townsend (1959-1962), Stanley Webb (1962-1964), Jerry King (1965-1968), Martin Wilson (1968-1971), James Wells (1971-1972), Ransom Hall, interim (1973), Harvey Evans (1973-1987), Luther Reed, interim (1987-1988), Ray Club (1988-1992), Dr. Paul Brewer, interim (1992), Jimmy Daniels, interim (1992), Eddie Bolin (1993-1995), James Suggs, interim (1995-1996), Terry Humberd (1996-2000), Richard Kinsland (2000-2003), Mike Brooks, interim (2003-2004), Jeff Harvell, interim (2004), and Stacey McGill (2004-2012). Chad Webb is the current pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.