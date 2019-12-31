Wilsonville Baptist Church earliest days shrouded in mystery

Editor’s Note: Information taken from a church history written in 1974 by Eddie Miller and later information supplied by Linda Hickman.
The exact date of the organization of Wilsonville Baptist Church was unfortunately lost along with the original records.
The earliest record concerning the date of organization comes from the Association Minutes of 1891, which indicate the church was established in 1870.
All records prior to 1917 were destroyed in a fire, along with the church building. Over the years, several other dates of organization have been mentioned: 1886, 1889, and 1875, for example.
At any rate, in 1891, the church experienced phenomenal growth, with 50 or more additions made to the church roll, 20 of which were by baptism. Twenty-six members came by letter, while four became members in other ways.
That same year, Wilsonville lost 16 members, including eight excluded for disciplinary reasons. In 1895, the church baptized 20 more people into membership. It would be 1909 before the church experienced such growth again.
Like most churches in the Association, Wilsonville only held services once or twice a month. The practice of a man serving more than one church as pastor was commonly followed in those days. After 1894, pastors began to work themselves into a pattern. For example, they would serve one church for about four years, then move on. T.L. Cates is one example. He came to Wilsonville as pastor in 1895, pastored two churches simultaneously for about four years, then was replaced by T.J. Evans.
With no records of the pastor’s salary from those early days, one must turn to mission offerings to learn how the church spent its money. With a net membership of 105 in 1892, Wilsonville Baptist Church contributed a total of $2.00 to mission work. In 1894, this figure jumped to $5.00.
While this seems like a paltry sum by today’s standards, a closer inspection of the Association’s records shows that none of the other churches made substantial donations.
The first record of a pastor’s salary is given in 1908, when D.R. Bridges received $18.00 for his labors among the people.
Any records of building programs in those early days are non-existent. The church’ value was appraised at $1,000 in the early Twentieth Century.
Early in the 1900s, great emphasis on books and religious literature became common. Advertisements appeared in the Association’s minutes for such books. One advertisement, for example, issued a call for churchmen to read books dealing with Anti-Pedobaptists and other phases of Christianity.
Other advertisements suggested that stores and other businesses pay for the printing of the Association’s minutes.
In 1911, W.B. Holt became pastor. Under his leadership, the church increased its contributions to missions of all types with $3.50 given. Church membership was 126. By 1916, this number had dropped to 38.
With no noticeable revivals recorded, the church disciplined a number of its members, whose names were erased from the church roll. However, a turnaround developed and membership steadily grew until 1918 when 40 people were baptized into membership.
From 1920-1977, the following men served as Wilsonville Baptist Church pastor: B.L. Huff (1920), C.N. Huff (1920-1922), Will Weaver (1922-1923), C.N. Huff (1924), Luther Stuart (1924-1931), Joe Stephens (1931-1933), Leonard Davis (1933-1936), Pat Davis (1937-1938), L.J. Davis (1938-1940), H.R. Click (1940-1943), Willie Talley (1943-1945), Tillman Holt (1948-1949), John Walker (1945-1950), Charles Sunderland (1950-1951), Tillman Holt (1951-1952), R.C. Barnes (1953-1954), James Carrier (1954-1956), Buddy Crowder (1956-1957), Herman Matthews (1957-1968), Bill Buress (1969-1970), Ralph Samples (1970-1971), and Billy Bush (1971-1977).
Numbers fluctuated for the next two decades. In 1939, 68 members are recorded in the church book.
Rev. Holt stayed at least four years. Other pastors included D.R. Bridges, B.L. Woods, C.N. Huff, Will Weaver, J.H. Steven, Leonard Davis, Herman Matthews, and H.R. Click.
In 1936, Zenas R. Holt was elected the church clerk, the first woman to be named to an office at Wilsonville. This was also the year (1936) church members voted to have electric lights installed.
Also in the 1930s, the first Baptist Young People Union and Training Union organization made an appearance, and the first Vacation Bible School was held in 1937.
On March 6, 1940, tragedy struck when fire destroyed the church. The earliest church records burned in the flames.
World War II took many young men from the church. According to Association minutes, in 1940 membership at Wilsonville stood at 66, a figure that remained constant for some time. During this time, the practice of recording both resident and non-resident members was adopted.
In 1950, two revivals were held, and in 1955 the first January Bible Study was organized. Church music grew in importance, and in 1958 the church records show the first director of music was named.
Rev. Herman Matthews served as church pastor from Nov. of 1957 to Dec. 1966, a total of 11 years and one month. During his tenure, church members presented him a pin denoting his 50 years in the ministry.
During Rev. Matthews’ time as minister, the Wilsonville Baptist Church Women’s Missionary Organization was formed on March 29, 1956 with Mrs. Alfred Gray elected its first president. Ladies from First Baptist Church in Newport helped with its organization. The WMU later organized the RA’s, GA’s, and Acteens.
In December of 1971, Wilsonville Baptist Church called Rev. Billy Bush to be their minister and ushered in a period of unprecedented growth. Membership steadily grew, and two church buses were purchased.
In 1975, on the first Sunday in November, members of Wilsonville Baptist Church held services in their new building, located across Hwy. 25/70 from their old building. (The older structure still stands and serves as a union hall.) On Oct. 10, 1976, the church held a dedication service for their new structure.
In more recent years, church pastors have included Earl Lamb (1977-1978), Bob Galloway (1978-1983), F.M. Blevins (1983-1993), Adam Sanders (1993-2006), Jack Bratton (2006-2008), Steve Blanchard (2009-2014), Lance Cummins (2015-2017), and Gary Vaughn (2018).
Over the years, these men have served as church deacons: Sam Wilson (1917), Luther Stuart (1920s), Frank Duncan (1922), Lemuel Shoemaker (1922), Ronald Wilson (1922), Guy Freshour (1922), Alex Ellis (1922), Fred Gentry, Rufus Belcher, Venus Holt, Lee Otis Rathbone, and Arlie Large.
Charlie Epley, Thurman Puckett, and Rufus Belcher are among those who have served as trustees.
The current Wilsonville Baptist Church is located on New Cave Church Road and was built at a cost of approximately $80,000. The new building features a sanctuary, baptistry, kitchen, office, nursery, fellowship hall, classrooms, and paved parking lot.
