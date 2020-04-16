Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church, standing alongside Industrial Road, began life in an old abandoned schoolhouse with Rev. Artie Ray Chapman as pastor.
Chapman, whose conversion occurred in 1955, was called to preach in 1958. A series of cottage prayer meetings soon led to the need for more room.
The discovery of the abandoned Alexander School, then owned by Ben D. and James R. Stokely, came next. The Stokely brothers leased the building to the church for $1.00 per year (and later actually deeded the property to the church.) The new church was named in honor of the brothers.
As an arm of Fairview Bible Baptist Church in Morristown (Rev. Chapman’s home church), Stokely Chapel Baptist Church was organized May 24, 1959, with seven members. The text for Rev. Chapman’s sermon that Sunday was Luke 11.
The church’s first order of business was to send $5.00 to the Baptist Children’s Home.
By September, 1959, membership had grown to 36 and classrooms were added to the building.
By 1962, membership stood at 101. That year the Stokely brothers deeded the old Tooney Scott home to the church for use as a parsonage. (This building has since been razed.)
A new entrance, running water, and more classrooms came next. On Nov. 16, 1961, Rev. Chapman resigned from his job as foreman to become a full-time minister.
The mid-1960s brought phenomenal growth to Stokely Chapel. The auditorium’s size was doubled and additions included four more classrooms, a pastor’s study, a nursey, and a library.
By 1971 the church owned seven buses which traveled to neighboring counties to bring worshipers to Stokely Chapel.
The church became known as the church “Where Everybody Is Somebody.”
A huge building program was adopted in 1971. With less than $40 in their building fund, church members set out to build a new auditorium which seated 992 people. At the time it was thought to be the largest church auditorium in Cocke County.
A bus garage was constructed in 1979 and in 1981, the church purchased an adjacent 7.5 acres for a cemetery. In 1982, a new Fellowship Hall, 30 x 100 feet, was constructed.
By early 1984, membership stood at over 900 with nearly 300 people attending services every Sunday.
On July 4, 1997, Rev. Chapman, who had continued as pastor at the church, was killed in a tragic accident.
Stokely Chapel Baptist Church continues to welcome worshipers today.
