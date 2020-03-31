Cocke County’s religious history traces its beginning to 1787, nine years before Tennessee was admitted to the Union as America’s sixteenth state.
Already pioneers had filtered into what would become Cocke County and established homes and outposts in this wilderness region. Once the business of clearing land, felling timber, building cabins and forts, and planting crops was accomplished, their next goal was the establishment of a church and the building of a log center of worship.
On December 6, 1787, a tiny but faithful group of pioneers gathered at the home of James English and constituted themselves as Big Pidgeon Primitive Baptist Church. Over the centuries, the spelling of Pidgeon became Pigeon.
The church records, a copy of which can be found in Stokely Memorial Library’s genealogical collection, record the following statement about that first meeting.
About the year 1785 or 1786, at the settlement of French Broad and Big Pidgeon Rivers in which settlements were found a few people distinguished by the name of Baptists; in which time we lived for some considerable season without the benefit or blessings of the preached Gospell Amongst us in which time it pleased the Lord in the Corse of his Divine providence to visit us by his Ministers: Namely Jonathan Mulkey & Wilm. Reno – Who were pleased at Coveanent Opertunityes to labour in the word and Doctrine Amongst us in which time we Consult our principles and Union one with another and theare Apeared to bee that Spirit of love and Union as if we Could Dwell together in peace and Love – under the Consideration of which we Requested two of the Brethren Namely Wilm. Whitson and Abrm. McKay to Present our Sircumstance by a petition to the Association held at Kindricks Crick in the year 1786 the Request of the Above petition was that they would appoint some of the breathren to inquire into our Sircumstance and our ripeness for Constitution and if they found us fit Administer the law which petition the Association was pleased to grant us and Appointed two of the Ministearing Breathren to Attend on us – and in December in the year 1787 we were met at Mr. Englishes on big pidgen River and After Duely deliberating on the same we were Constituted…
And thus Big Pidgeon Primitive Baptist Church was born, with flowery language and a small group of God-fearing pioneers.
Charter members of the church, many of whom have descendents still residing in Cocke County, and whose generations have reached into the sixth, seventh, and even eighth generations, were William Whitson, David Job[e], Abram [Abraham] McKay, Elizabeth Whitson, Lezeann Job[e], Rachel McKay, Mourning Prior, Mourning Denton, Darcus Job[e], and Mary White.
Apparently these individuals had been church members elsewhere and probably transferred their memberships to the fledgling group, either by letter or by simple statement.
Also received into church membership that day “by experience” were James English, in whose home the group met, and Nickless Woodfin. These two gentlemen would have publicly professed their faith and sought baptism.
For several years, church members gathered in various homes, no doubt taking turns speaking and occasionally enjoying the sermons delivered by itinerant preachers.
They also encountered periodic problems with raiding Indians. On one occasion, such troubles found their way into the church minutes. On April 4, 1789, the same year George Washington took office as the first President of the United States, a church entry states
Whereas the times looking very Deficualt in respect of the Indians being so trobelsom and in Case the Church should be Disolv.d under such a unhappy sircumstance the Church Doth heareby impower Abram McKay as Clark of sd Church to give any Ordily Member so Disolv.d A letter of Dismition in behalf of sd. Church.
So far as is known, such troubles never caused Big Pidgeon to cease functioning. Membership grew with Jonas Cave, Samuel Job, Peter Fine (who operated a ferry close to Valentine Bridge across the French Broad River), Leonard Huff, John Mathes, Daniel Hill, Elizabeth Barker, Cate a Negro, Daniel Rice and wife Elizabeth, William Lillard and wife Rachel, Rebecah Harder, and Lettes Coffey joining the church prior to 1790.
With the passing of years, the names of the church’s clerks, moderators, and ministers changed. Rev Joseph Manning, who would earn his own place in Cocke County’s religious history, preached there, as did Rev. Thomas “Uncle Tommy” Smith.
Smith, born in 1772 in Virginia, is thought to have been the son of John Smith, born ca. 1745, who was living next to him in the Slate Creek community (near Centerview Elementary School) in 1830.
A miller by trade, Uncle Tommy also owned four slaves in 1860. He was pastor of Slate Creek Primitive Baptist Church over forty years and is best remembered for having preached a sermon there on his 100th birthday, taking his text from Judges 15.
On February 12, 1874, the following article about Uncle Tommy appeared in the Herald and Tribune, a newspaper printed in Jonesborough:
Rev. Thomas Smith, of the Baptist church, who lives at Parrottsville in Cocke County, is one hundred and one years old. He still preaches and ride horseback to his appointments. He was Pastor of one church for forty years; remembers the Battle of Brandywine; quotes scriptures rapidly; memory unimpaired; never missed a meal on account of sickness; never took but three doses of medicine; was always temperate; enjoys good health; eats heartily; and reads without glasses and never did use them. He is probably the oldest preacher in America.
Uncle Tommy died less than a month later on March 10, 1874. According to oral family tradition, he had requested to be buried facing the church in the Slate Creek Church Cemetery. If so, today his grave remains unmarked.
The Civil War eventually brought services at Big Pidgeon to an end. By this time, Toliver Sisk served as church clerk, a position he held for forty-five years. After the war ended and church services resumed, Sisk entered the following notation in the church book:
We sum times had meeting at old Pigeon meeting house on this date (1859) up to sum time in 1863 [when] the war become so trublesum we had no more regular meetings until first April 1872.
The original log church building stood alongside the Pigeon River in Edwina, just up the road from today’s Grace Baptist Church, across the road from the home of the late Robert Clevenger.
In the 1890s, Columbus C. Clevenger purchased this building for a small sum and used the logs as the base for a tobacco barn.
Meanwhile, church members built a new structure near today’s Green Acres subdivision, another wooden edifice which served for several decades.
As the years have passed, membership in Big Pigeon has dwindled. Today very few actual names are on the church book.
Maurice Shults, Newport’s Chief of Police, is now Elder. Shults is a descendant of Lawson Sisk, a brother of the above-mentioned Toliver Sisk, who was also an early member of the congregation.
