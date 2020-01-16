Shults Grove United Methodist Church now in second century

Shults Grove UMC, which stands just across the county line in Sevier County, takes its name from George Shults, who gave the land and furnished the timber for the building in 1914. It is located about two miles north of Hwy. 73 in the Rocky Flats community.
The deed of conveyance from Shults to the church states, “Situated in District One of Sevier County, State of Tennessee lying on the waters of Dunn’s Creek” in describing the location. It continues, “…the trustees of said house shall at all times permit such Ministers belonging to the Methodist Episcopal Church as shall from time to time be duly authorized by the General Conference of our church or by the Annual Conferences to beseech and expound therein God’s Holy Word to execute the Disciplines of the church and administer the sacraments therein according to the true meaning and purpose of our deed of settlement.”
Initially the church members met in a local schoolhouse before the building of the church.
George Shults was known as ‘Brooksie,’ to distinguish him from several other Shults men of the same name. He was born 13 August 1848, a son of John R. and Delilah (Williams) Shults, and married twice: 1) Mary Tudor 2) Ersa Williams.
George ‘Brooksie’ and Mary (Tudor) Shults were the parents of James W., Noah, Lewis, Harrison, Isaac, John, Edward, Martha, and Victoria. Along the way, part of the family changed the spelling of the family’s name to “Shultz.”
Sadly George ‘Brooksie’ Shults died 17 April 1915, only a year after the church was built.
Over the years, his nine children and their descendants faithfully attended services at the church.
In its early days, when the church was simply known as Shults Grove Methodist Church, before reunification of the Southern and Northern Methodist Churches, a number of congregations dotted the Pittman Center circuit. Often Shults Grove had to rely on lay ministers, such as Samuel Scott Wilson, a schoolteacher, farmer, and rural mail carrier. On Sundays when a pastor wasn’t available, Mr. Wilson presided over the worship services.
Mr. Wilson’s mother was Rachel C. (Shults) Wilson. A World War I veteran, he was born March 23, 1903, and married Hattie Layman. They were the parents of three children: Emma Dean, who married Carl Carver, Helen Marie, and Hugh.
Ministers serving the church over the years included the Rev. John Lindsey, the Rev. Joseph A. Shults, the Rev. Benerige Branam, the Rev. Eli Branam, Jr., the Rev. Ralph E. Cline, and currently the Rev. Alta Raper.
Over the past century, Shults Grove has witnessed numerous events, both happy and tragic.
One such tragedy occurred August 4, 1938, when a disastrous cloudburst struck the community. Rock Springs Church of Christ was ripped from its foundation and totally demolished.
Those were the days of the CCC men, who were in the area helping with the formation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Fifty of these men used the churchyard as their temporary headquarters while helping with rescue operations.
In 1953, the church closed its doors, but reopened in 1965. The late Paul McAllister wrote the following account of the church’s reopening:
First of January ’65, Preacher Cline came to [our] house [and] wanted to know if we would like to reopen [the] church. I said “Sure.” We had 7 children and there were quite a few young folk around, so we needed a church in the community. So he said would 2nd Sunday in Feb. be alright. I said that would be fine. So I lite [sic] right in and dug basment [sic], underpinned the house, run duck work. We took a coal furnice that had been in Dr. Thomas’ clinic, where the parsonage now stands. We used that for several [years] till it burned up. Then Preacher Cline got a oil furnice and tank from hous taken down on church property, used several years, went bad, bought new furnice. Now back to when we first got heat in the church till we could have services in comfort. Then we painted inside and out and roof which was beginning to rust. Now we had outside looking pretty good so we see what is needed inside first piano, then pews, then floor, benches, then out house, then steps. So you see if it wasent for the Lord and preacher Cline, the doors might still be closed. So we are thankful to have Preacher Kirk and Miss Agnes to come minister to us so we can have preaching every Sunday. Grateful for Odus R. Houdrs (?) support and we paid for everything that went into the church. Paid our askings every year. So as some of you know, when Dolly Parton’s film crew was looking for a church to film for the movie Hartsong they picked Shults Grove so we are proud of that. So you see if it wasn’t for the Lord and Preacher Cline, the doors might still be close. Thank the Lord they’re open.
The man who knocked on Mr. McAlister’s door that January day was Rev. Ralph Cline, a Methodist minister, recently appointed to the circuit including Burnett Memorial, Webb’s Creek, and Shields Mountain churches.
Within six weeks, church members had readied their building for worship, and Rev. Cline conducted the first service on February 14, 1965.
Work on the building wasn’t finished, however, and over the next weeks and months more projects included painting the church, both inside and outside, and replacing the tin roof. Mr. McAlister even drove to North Carolina to pick up a newly purchased piano.
The church members’ joy in having their congregation active again was tempered by tragedy that summer.
Ronnie McAlister, son of Paul and Emma (Shults) McAlister, drowned on August 1, 1965. It was a Sunday, and Ronnie, age 13, left immediately after church services to go swimming with friends.
The congregation and Rev. Cline joined family members in surrounding the grief-stricken parents and siblings in mourning their loss. They would rally again in 1971, when Ronnie’s sister, Audrey Ann, was killed in a car crash at age 16.
The film Mr. McAllister refers to in his sketch was “Heartsong,” a Dollywood film produced by Jack Rouse Associates of Cincinnati, Ohio. It focuses on the beauty and wonders of the Great Smoky Mountains and its people and is seen by thousands at Dollywood every day.
And the church is indeed beautiful in all seasons of the year. Its simplicity, reminiscent of New England worship centers, has captured the eye of numerous artists, filmmakers, and photographers.
Today Rev. Alta Raper serves the congregation, holding services every Sunday afternoon at two o’clock.
