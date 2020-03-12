A Life in Art exhibit opening at Appalachian Cultural Center

JEFFERSON CITY—An upcoming exhibit at Carson-Newman University’s Appalachian Cultural Center will explore the power of meditation.
“Up Close with Pastor Wm. L. ‘Dub’ Swafford: A Life in Art” will feature an exhibit opening from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Monday, March 16. Swafford’s gallery talk will take place at 5:00 that evening.
“Pastor Swafford reminds us how art can help us meditate and seek God’s presence and calling in our lives,” Director Jennifer Hall said. “Whether through his words or painting or woodworking, Swafford captures the beauty of God’s creativity and creation and our place within it.”
Swafford, of Lawrence County, served in the United States Navy, before graduating from Belmont College in 1955 and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1958. He served churches in both Middle and East Tennessee for 62 years, during which time he also meditated by producing art in various forms: painting, calligraphy, pen and ink, and woodcarving.
The gallery will remain open from March 18-April 17 at the Appalachian Cultural Center. Hours will be from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.