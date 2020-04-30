Editor’s note: This history is reprinted from a church bulletin dated July 3, 1960. The writer is unknown.
One hot summer day in 1953, Porter Beason, the custodian of the First Baptist Church, came into the Church office and asked the Educational Secretary, Miss Jean Alexander (now Mrs. James C. McSween, Jr.) to go talk to an unsaved friends of his who had had a stoke and was near death. “He needs someone to explain things to him and read to him from the Bible. I go to pray with him sometimes, but somehow I can’t make him see it clear.” At that time the young people of the church, who had dedicated themselves to full-time Christian service, were organized into a Life Service Band. One of the members, Katherine Ottinger, accompanied Miss Alexander to the man’s home in the River Street community.
This visit made evident the great number of children (and adults) in the neighborhood who were not reached by any church. Some, especially Porter, expressed a desire for a Sunday School in their neighborhood. Porter offered his home as a meeting place. The Life Service Band voted to sponsor a Sunday School in the community and the work began. The young people went from house to house in the neighborhood distributing leaflets, telling the people of their plans and inviting them personally.
The Sunday School began at 3:00 p.m. on a hot Sunday afternoon in late summer. The opening assembly and Adult class met in Porter’s living room. The Juniors and Intermediates met on his porch, and the little children in the yard.
By October 11th there were 35 enrolled with an average attendance of 20 each Sunday. The faculty consisted of Jean Alexander, Supt., Katherine Ottinger, Mary Valentine, Bobby Stephenson, Madge Murray, and Jerry Balch as teachers and helpers. Later Lynne Phillips and her accordion joined the group.
The First Baptist Church rented a two-room house next door to Porter’s home for the Sunday School. On October 18th the Sunday School moved to the two rooms and porch of the house, still using Porter’s living room for additional space. In the winter of that year, Porter died, but his dream of a Sunday School for his community lived on.
During the fall and winter a program of recreation was planned for the children...a Halloween party...a Christmas party complete with a play...a Valentine party...and other evenings of recreation. The W.M.S. of the First Baptist Church furnished refreshments and favors for the parties.
The River Street children took care of the house-scrubbed the floors, dusted, brought Autumn leaves in season and flowers in the Spring to make it lovely. Many of the church members from First Baptist Church volunteered their time and service in helpful ways. One of the most faithful was Mr. James Murray, who built the fires in the temperamental little stove on cold winter days. Mr. Joe Kyker, as Building and Grounds Chairman, was instrumental in securing a building. The Associational Missionary of East Tennessee Association, Rev. W. D. Arms, met with the Sunday School from time to time.
In the securing of the mission property, the guiding hand of God could be seen more than in anything else which happened in the work up to this time. On March 1, 1957, the dwelling house on this property was occupied. The average attendance for the first month was 41.
Up to this time, the adults of this area thought of the mission as a children’s program and perhaps did not think of the mission as ever becoming a real church, but after securing the property some of them began to come. Although the number has grown slowly it has grown steadily. Our prayer is that they will see that we cannot build the church we should have without the mothers and fathers coming along with their children.
In January, 1957, the Training Union was organized, meeting on Saturday night. Later the meeting time was changed to Thursday night and in June, 1960, the meeting time was Sunday night.
During the revival in April one person joined by letter.
During the fall of 1957 a second revival was held in a tent on our property with Dr. Harold Collins, pastor of First Baptist Church, preaching. The annual Christmas party was held in September.
In October, to our great joy, work began on our permanent building. The lot was graded off and the block laying began. Although the work was hindered by the extremely cold winter, the building was ready to move into on April 20, 1958, at which time an Open House was held.
In the Spring of 1959, an anonymous party arranged to donate a Van Bergen Bell to the mission. The bell was procured from Holland and installed at the mission in the winter of 1959-60. The bell was “To be given in memory of Porter Beason and dedicated to the Glory of God and the community it serves.”
In August of 1959 a Women’s Missionary Circle was formed with Mrs. Charles Gregg as Chairman.
We appreciate very much the help of many friends who gave gifts of money and time that this dream of Porter Beason’s might be realized. What we have today is probably greater than anything he ever dreamed of, but it was because of his interest in his community that the dream was started on its way to becoming a reality.
