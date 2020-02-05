Church of the Week
Old Time Gospel Missionary Baptist
Will host a singing featuring the Carson Creek Singers on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Pastor Glenn Ball and congregation invite everyone to attend.
Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church
Stone Mountain Band will be at the worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday. All are invited.
Victory Mountain Ministries/Newport Biker Church
Cliff Adkins from the New Calvary Echoes will be leading worship in music and the Word on Sunday, Feb. 9th at Victory Mountain Ministries/Newport Biker Church. Services start at 10AM. We are still located at 115 Old Hwy 411. Pastor Vaughn Burgin and the Church invite you to come and stay after for food and fellowship at our monthly ”Eatin Meetin”. For questions, call 423-487-5491.
Bat Harbor Log Church
On Sunday, Feb. 9, Bat Harbor Log Church will host a revival featuring Rev. Eric Hurst and Rev. Johnny Hayes. The revival will begin at 6 p.m. The pastor and congregation would like to invite everyone to attend.
West End Baptist Church
On Saturday, Feb. 15, West End Baptist Church will host “She Loves Out Loud,” a prayer movement for all women from noon until 4 p.m. For more information about the event, visit www.shelovesoutloud.org.
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Singer, songwriter, and storyteller Daryl Mosley will be at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 9, for their 10:45 a.m. service. Mosley has appeared many times at The Grand Ole Opry and has shared his songs and stories over 30 years. He has twice been named Songwriter of the Year. Admission is free; a love offering will be taken. The church is located at 1171 Sweetwater Rd., Newport. For more information, contact Patty Lindley (502-262-0428).
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Members of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Del Rio, will have a special singing on Sunday, Feb. 2, featuring Hwy. 4:16 during their morning worship services. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Fred Cagle and congregation welcome all to attend.
Unity Baptist Church
The Locust Ridge Boys will be singing at Unity Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 2, during the 6 p.m. service. Pastor Michael Allen and congregation invite all to attend.
East TN Baptist Association
All Cocke County churches are invited to share in free packets of materials for your congregations to deliver throughout the community to spread the word of Christ. You can add a flyer or card with your church information to each packet. Every denomination is encouraged to join in this effort. For more information or to schedule a time to come by and pick up these materials, call the ETBA office at 423-623-8220.
Prayer meetings at Cocke County Courthouse
East Tennessee Baptist Association has prayer meetings on the Cocke County Courthouse steps the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 423-623-8220
Parrottsville United Methodist Church
Parrottsville United Methodist Church has a clothes closet every Saturday from 8-11 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Free clothes for all ages will be available. Donations to the clothes closet should be dropped off on Saturdays from 8-11. (Please note change in hours of operation.) The closet is closed on Saturdays before holidays. All are welcome.
Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church
The Chestnut Hill Clothes Closet, Dandridge, is open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Free seasonal clothes will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Dandridge food pantry and thrift store
The Dandridge Ministerial Association food pantry, 910 Industrial Road, Dandridge, is open for emergency food on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The thrift store is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The store offers a wide variety of gently used, clean items for sale. A $5 bag sale of every day clothing is underway. In addition to clothing, they also have furniture, glassware, toys, linens, electrical appliances, and many other home items. For more information, call Ginger Patrick (865-397-1833).
Pay It Forward Outreach Ministries
Pay It Forward Outreach Ministries is taking donations of non-perishable food and new toys year round for the holidays. For more information, visit payitforwardministries@yahoo.com or call 423-418-9384. Donations may be made through Pay Pal at payitforwardoutreachministries@yahoo.com.
