“Ain’t nobody gonna tell me I can’t preach!”
I guess you have all heard that quaint little expression, especially during these present days.
Maybe I’m thick; but, frankly, I haven’t heard anybody issuing an edict saying that “I can’t preach” or anything remotely akin to that.
What I have heard is a strongly worded statement to limit the number of participants in any meeting to less than ten people; and always to observe the “six feet rule” of separation from any other person.
But that is not telling me “I can’t preach” or what I have to say when I preach, or what I cannot say when I preach!
Frankly, I want our church to be a part of the solution; not part of the problem! And I feel very strongly that plowing straight ahead with a belligerent attitude such as seen above is contributing very specifically as a part of the problem.
I want the many, many medical people in our church to be able to get some rest, see their families, and go to their homes again. I want our many, many people in our church who have lost their jobs or their business closed to be able to work again and support their families.
And I do not want them getting sick because I took offense to “the gumment telling me I can’t have church!”
You see, I believe very strongly in worship – corporate worship – congregational worship! But I do not believe you have to be in that “building with the steeple on top” to be right with God! I have more confidence in my congregation and My God than that.
I have every ounce of faith that it is possible to have in my Lord; but I do not feel it is right to jump off a cliff and ask God “Lord protect me”. He will do that all the way down; but when you get to that sudden stop at the bottom, you are basically on your own!
As the expression goes today; “I have faith in God but I wear my seat belt” or “I have faith in God but I have insurance”.
I know what many of you are thinking; and many of you will be saying: “You don’t believe in the Church.”
Wrong! You have more sense than to believe that!
But, let’s not confuse the Church Organization with the Church Organism! The Organization is the building with the steeple on top and the people within; and yes, I believe in that. I have served as a Pastor of that Organization for 53 years – over half a century – the ones started by men and women. But I also know the difference in The Church as The Body of Jesus Christ – The Organism – The Living Body – the One started by God!
You see, dear reader; the Organism was started by God; and He is the only One who can close it. The Organization was started by man; and he can shut its doors.
Big difference; Big Time Big Difference!
So our government leaders are not shutting down the Organism; and is not shutting down Easter (which also was started by God, and not man). Oh, the buildings might not have the crowds; but Easter certainly can!
Easter is still right on time; and we will celebrate it this year because it is in our hearts, not just on a calendar.
How about you; is your heart right with God at Easter time because – well just because your heart is right – whether or not you are sitting in your pew where you always sit!
Go back when this terrible situation is over; and it will be over! Then don’t forget God when a couple of weeks pass by! If that happens, you have the Organization but not the Organism!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.