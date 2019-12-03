Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church, overlooking Douglas Lake alongside Hwy. 25-E, dates to 1920, described in a general church history recorded by charter member and long-time church clerk Mrs. John N. Reneau in 1945 as a “year of decision making and activity for the people of a little farming community named Dutch Bottoms, located east of the French Broad River (now Douglas Lake) in northwestern Cocke County, Tennessee.”
Prior to this time, a Sunday School had been started in a local school—McNabb’s School.
Having come to an agreement that the area needed a church building, the group, under the leadership of Mrs. W. B. (Nora Gillespie) McNabb, opted to erect a building and establish Dutch Bottoms Union Church. Within the framework of this Union Church, four denominations would worship on a rotating basis: Baptist, Methodist, Christian, and Presbyterian.
Part of this plan failed to come to fruition as neither a Christian nor a Presbyterian Church was ever organized. However, the Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church and the Dutch Bottoms Methodist Church were established.
An agreement called for each of the four initial groups to be assigned one Sunday each month, and on that Sunday to conduct worship services according to the tenets of their faith.
Trustees of the Dutch Bottoms Union Church included W. B. McNabb (Baptist), W. C. Cody (Methodist), John J. Hampton (Christian), Mrs. Sanders Griffin (Presbyterian), and the Rev. Oliver Patton (Methodist).
Mrs. Reneau’s history states
Pledges of money, labor, and building materials were soon being received for the church house which was to be constructed of concrete blocks and patterned after the Wilsonville Baptist Church. It was to have an auditorium and two Sunday School classrooms.
Stokely Brothers and Company (later Stokely-Van Camp and now ConAgra) donated a parcel of land on the west side of the highway for both a building site and a cemetery. In later years, Sam O’Dell operated a store on this site. The company also gave the church bell, which continues to be used today.
By October of 1920, concrete blocks had been delivered to the building site, and work began in early spring of 1921 under the direction of Will Clark, carpenter/builder, whose salary, lodging, and food were supplied by John Hampton.
It is thought that the Rev. Roland Dykes, Sr. did the masonry work. Mr. Clark, the Rev. Mr. Dykes, and several men of this community, who donated their time, labor, and skills, had the walls, roof, and sub-floor of the church assembled by mid-summer of 1921. Later in the year, windows, a door, and a stove were added so the building could be used during the winter.
Mr. and Mrs. W. B. McNabb donated a table and organ, along with homemade benches, without backs, made of rough planks. Due to a lack of money, several years passed before the church building was finished and properly furnished.
During this time, numerous fundraisers were held, and as more money was raised, the project eventually came to fruition in the mid-1920s.
Almost immediately after the walls were raised and the roof was in place, the Sunday School, which was meeting at McNabb’s School, began to meet in the Dutch Bottoms Union Church building and was the first worship service held there. The Sunday School was always conducted as a Union Sunday School—and the Sunday School literature was alternated each quarter between the Baptist and Methodist denominations. Paul Cody (Baptist) was the first Sunday School superintendent, Mrs. W. B. McNabb (Methodist) was organist. For many years John Hampton (Christian) was teacher of the Friendship (Adult) Class. Other long-term Sunday School teachers were Mrs. John N. (Hattie Hall) Reneau (Baptist), Mrs. Allen (Minnie Phillips) Cody (Methodist), Mrs. W. B. McNabb (Methodist). All denominational differences were forgotten and never at any time or in any way did a conflict arise to hamper the operation and harmony of this Sunday School.
The 1920s were an era of great revivals across America and such a celebration of religious worship boosted the growth of the fledgling church. After the Sunday School transferred its meeting place to Dutch Bottoms Union Church, Rev. Will Weaver held a successful revival in August of 1921. At its close, he organized Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church, preached the dedicatory sermon, and conducted the dedication service. Soon afterwards he held the church’s first baptismal service in the French Broad River near the location of Stokely Brothers canning shed. Rev. Weaver is credited as the Baptist church’s first pastor, and Rodney McNabb was elected its first clerk/treasurer. Charter members included Beatrice Brooks (Hawkins), Fern Brooks (Gaddis), Pearl Brooks (Ragan), Daisy Cody, Donald Cody, Paul Cody, Mrs. W. C. Cody, Forrest McNabb, Mrs. Forrest McNabb, Iva McNabb, Rodney McNabb, W. B. McNabb, J. B. O’Dell, Sr., and Mrs. John N. Reneau.
Meanwhile the fledgling Dutch Bottoms Methodist Church floundered. With the death of Mrs. W. B. McNabb in August of 1928, the church lost one of its staunchest members and the Methodist Conference opted to disband the church. Many other active members of the Methodist group had moved from the community, also. For the next several years, although only the Baptist congregation worshiped in the building, it retained the name Dutch Bottoms Union Church. (In some early records, such as those kept by local funeral homes, the church was sometimes called “The Block Church.”)
With the coming of Douglas Dam and the flooding of the French Broad River bottom land by Tennessee Valley Authority, church members found it necessary in 1943 to undertake the monumental task of moving both their church building and adjacent cemetery to higher group. Distance wise the move wasn’t demanding; both the church and cemetery were relocated to higher ground across the highway. The late Allen Thomas once told that he was among those hired to exhume the bodies and was paid 50 cents for each one moved.
In addition to the church cemetery, at least three small family graveyards were also moved to the lower portion of the new burial ground. Today the remains of the Ogden and Larew family, the Clarks, and a Mrs. Clevenger and her child are with those of church members interred there.
TVA paid the church $3,500 for the property, the check being issued to Dutch Bottoms Union Church. The new property, purchased from Stokely-Van Camp for $250, provided a vista overlooking the new lake.
Thurman Williams dismantled the old church building at a cost of $100 and salvaged as much of the building material as possible for the new structure. J. B. O’Dell, Sr., church trustee, along with church clerk/treasurer Mrs. John Reneau, John Reneau, and Thurman Williams, took responsibility for the reconstruction work.
By now, 1943, America was embroiled in World War II, and building materials were extremely difficult, if not impossible, to obtain. Bruce Helm, owner of Helm Lumber Company, became interested in the project and did all he could to help the congregation acquire the needed materials. Anderson Boley was the builder/carpenter, and the Rev. Roland Dykes, Sr. was in charge of the masonry work. Labor for finishing the interior was provided by Stokely-Van Camp with Thurman Williams, Basil Brady, and Arthur Shoemaker completing the work under the direction of John Reneau.
Within a three-month period, the new church was completed and ready for occupancy. In late summer of 1943, the second Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church was dedicated by the Rev. L. F. Fielden, first pastor in the rebuilt structure, which continued as a place of worship until a new and larger one became necessary in 1972.
With church membership growing by “leaps and bounds,” worshipers found themselves having to stand during the services. Rev. Jim Stump, with 87 percent of the membership in favor of a new and larger building, formed a building committee. Contractor Billy Ball was engaged to complete the shell, and the church members finished the work. Soon the new church was finished. This church debt was paid in two years.
A few years later still more Sunday School rooms became necessary, and Johnny Edmonds and Clyde Lane were contracted to do the work.
In 1989, under the direction of Bobby Parker, Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church began staging a live, drive-through Nativity during the Christmas season. For several nights, hundreds of vehicles lined Hwy. 25-E as they waited their turn to pass through the re-created scenes telling this wonderful story.
After a hiatus of a dozen years, Dutch Bottoms revived this production in 2016, with over 100 people, ranging in ages from pre-school to 82, donning beautiful costumes and taking their places in the re-created Biblical land.
Today Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church continues to offer worshipers the opportunity to come together in a setting steeped in history.
Rev. Mike Strange is pastor.
