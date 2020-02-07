Victory Mountain Ministries/Newport Biker Church
Worship in music and the Word will be held at Victory Mountain Ministries/Newport Biker Church on Sunday, Feb. 9, , 115 Old hwy. 411, starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Vaughn Burgin and church invite all to join them for the special service and stay for food and fellowship at their monthly “Eatin’ Meetin’. For more information, call 423-487-5491. The church will soon move to their new location. Watch for announcements!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.