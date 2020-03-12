Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, located at 845 West Highway 25/70, was established in January of 1961 and has been at its present location for several years.
Under the leadership of Pastor Jeff Ledbetter, the church welcomes worshipers to Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening worship at 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m.
“At Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, we are friendly and caring,” say church leaders. “Just as Jesus came ‘not to minister unto, but to minister,’ we desire to reach out to others. Our messages are clear and relevant for today’s needs since the timeless truths of the Bible apply to all ages.”
