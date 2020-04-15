You are familiar with the rooster who preached the one word sermon when Simon Peter denied The LORD in the courtyard at the “trial” (actually mis-trial) of Jesus. What was that one word?
“Cock-a-doodle-do”.
And Peter got the message, loud and clear.
Last week, we were preparing the Easter Service to be aired on our Church Internet Outreach Ministry; and I included one illustration which has become known as “The Chicken Story”.
Funny thing happened (at least we can laugh about it now); in the editing process of the highly technical high definition 5 gigabyte, 60 minute file, some things went haywire; and you hundreds of viewers were “treated” to not one, but two, “chicken stories”.
Wouldn’t have been so bad if they had been two different “chicken stories”; but no; they were one and the same – two times!
It was a great illustration; but not worth repeating in the same broadcast!
But, let me repeat it here; just in case there is someone who has not heard it.
In talking about the devil and the way he carries on his “business” today, I was reminded of the several times that I, as a kid, saw Fred Marvin, my dad, following “orders” from Josephine Celeste, my mom, to go out and “get a chicken” for Sunday dinner.
We go to the store now; but, in those days, dad went out to the backyard to select one. He usually let me choose the one who “volunteered”; and I would count them out with “Eeenie, Meenie, Mighty, Moe”.
“Moe” always “won” and dad would dutifully send him into “chicken heaven” by “wringing his neck”. Heavens! Where was PETA in those days?
“Moe” would run and thrash around in the back yard – literally, “like a chicken with his head cut off”. Blood was spurting all over our baseball/football/badminton/basketball field/court/diamond; and, to be honest, I was scared! Dad would reassure me that “he was dead” and “could not hurt me”; but I had to learn that over a period of time.
My point?
That is exactly what the devil is doing today!
He was defeated at Calvary! No, he was not happy to see the crucifixion; he was devastated that he had not prevented Jesus from going to the cross! He tried to kill Jesus several times to keep Him from becoming our Sacrifice on Calvary!
He knew it was over for him! He knew his fifteen seconds of fame were up! He knew he was whuuuupppped! He knew all of those clichés; but, instead of giving up and rolling over; he has continued thrashing around in the backyards of our minds, scaring us!
The Father has assured us that “He has been defeated” and “He can’t hurt you”; but still we run wild as he runs wild!
There is this caveat to the scenario; if we put ourselves in foolish situations, he could hurt us! If we refuse to trust The LORD, he could hurt us! If we try to “make it on our own”, he could hurt us!
“Moe” scared me until I learned that he couldn’t hurt me! I still remember those times; but I look back at that as a learning experience that has been used over and over in my ministry – sometimes twice in one sermon!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
