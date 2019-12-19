Reidtown Community Church stands at 1648 Hwy. 25/70, a short distance from the Cocke and Jefferson County line.
It began life in 1928 as Reidtown Nazarene Church following a tent revival led by a Rev. Jarnigan. Jim Sisk donated land for the church, and the actual building was constructed by Jack and Jim Brimer, Roy Jones, and Lucius Reece.
R.C. Morsch served as church pastor. Other ministers over the years included Jerry Costa, Preachers Biddle and Green, and Freeman Davis.
In the early 1950s, the Nazarene Church relocated to Newport. However, many members wished to remain in the old church at its original location. Fredrick Johnson continued to serve as pastor until 1987 when health issues forced him to stop.
By this time, the church had no official organizational affiliation. In the fall of 1987, J.D. Sisk assumed the duties of pastor. Over the next two years, the church membership grew and a new building was constructed on the other side of Hwy. 25/70. Dedicated on Oct. 14, 1990, it was named Reidtown Community Church.
No history of the church would be complete without special mention of Rev. J.D. Sisk.
James David Sisk was born Sept. 20, 1926, to Claude and Eliza Sisk, the oldest of nine children. In 1947, his father was killed in a car accident, and J.D. assumed responsibility of looking after his siblings.
Shortly thereafter he married Agnes France, and the couple had one son, David.
In 1952, J.D. answered the Lord’s call during a cottage prayer meeting and served many years as Sunday School Superintendent at Open Door Union Church. In 1973, he answered God’s call to preach and initially served as Open Door’s pastor, serving them until July of 1987. At that time, Rev. Fredrick Johnson, pastor of Reidtown Nazarene Church, asked Sisk to fill in there because of his failing health. Sisk agreed and served the church until July of 1992. Afterwards he served the church as interim pastor at different times.
Church pastors, in addition to Rev. Sisk, have included Terry Wright, Gregg Godby, Scott Cline, and Jimmie Tolbert.
In April 2004, Wayne Waycaster became the church’s pastor, serving until 2008, when current pastor, Rob Chambers assumed the duties on Nov. 29 of that year.
Reidtown Community Church continues to serve the community as a vibrant congregation dedicated to the Lord’s work. All are cordially invited to join them in worship.
