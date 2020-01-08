Church of the Week
Every Thursday, the Newport Plain Talk features a local “Church of the Week,” complete with a sketch of its history and a photo. If your church has not been featured, please supply us with a history of the church, either by emailing to duay.oneil@newportplaintalk.com, dropping it by the office, or sending it to The Newport Plain Talk, Att: Duay O’Neil, 145 E. Broadway, Newport, TN 37821. For more information, call 423-623-6171.
Old Time Gospel Missionary Baptist Church
Mitch and Rita Fine will be singing at Old Time Gospel Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Pastor Glenn Ball and congregation invite all to attend.
Unity Baptist Church
The Locust Ridge Boys will be singing at Unity Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 2, during the 6 p.m. service. Pastor Michael Allen and congregation invite all to attend.
East TN Baptist Association
All Cocke County churches are invited to share in free packets of materials for your congregations to deliver throughout the community to spread the word of Christ. You can add a flyer or card with your church information to each packet. Every denomination is encouraged to join in this effort. For more information or to schedule a time to come by and pick up these materials, call the ETBA office at 423-623-8220.
Prayer meetings at Cocke County Courthouse
East Tennessee Baptist Association has prayer meetings on the Cocke County Courthouse steps the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 423-623-8220
Parrottsville United Methodist Church
Parrottsville United Methodist Church has a clothes closet every Saturday from 8-11 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Free clothes for all ages will be available. Donations to the clothes closet should be dropped off on Saturdays from 8-11. (Please note change in hours of operation.) The closet is closed on Saturdays before holidays. All are welcome.
Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church
The Chestnut Hill Clothes Closet, Dandridge, is open every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Free seasonal clothes will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Dandridge food pantry and thrift store
The Dandridge Ministerial Association food pantry, 910 Industrial Road, Dandridge, is open for emergency food on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The thrift store is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The store offers a wide variety of gently used, clean items for sale. A $5 bag sale of every day clothing is underway. In addition to clothing, they also have furniture, glassware, toys, linens, electrical appliances, and many other home items. For more information, call Ginger Patrick (865-397-1833).
Pay It Forward Outreach Ministries
Pay It Forward Outreach Ministries is taking donations of non-perishable food and new toys year round for the holidays. For more information, visit payitforwardministries@yahoo.com or call 423-418-9384. Donations may be made through Pay Pal at payitforwardoutreachministries@yahoo.com.
Church News Deadlines
The deadline for Thursday’s Church News is noon on Wednesday. Church News may be called in to (423) 623-6171, faxed to (423) 625-1995, dropped off at the Plain Talk office, or e-mailed to duay.oneil@newportplaintalk.com. News mentions only special services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.