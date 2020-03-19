Dr. Timothy Owen welcomed as new pastor

Timothy Owen recently became pastor of Edgemont Church of God, 202 Clevenger Cut Off Road, Newport. Owen is a Kentucky native who began preaching at age 15. He has preached revivals and special services in a number of Southern and Midwestern states.
Priot to coming to Edgemont, Owen served as pastor of North Kingsport Church of God for over 10 years. Prior to that, he pastored Waynesboro Church of God, where he also served as District Overseer, for over 13 years.
A graduate of Southeastern University of the Assemblies of God and Church of God Theological Seminary, he also earned his Doctor of Christian Ministry in Preaching from Southern Baptist School for Biblical Studies.
He ministered on “Hope for Tomorrow” for over six years on Living Faith TV network and authored The Promise of the Father on the baptism of the Holy Spirit.
Dr. Owen is married to the former Janet Anderson of Enterprise, AL. She is a graduate of Southeastern University in Lakeland, FL with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville with a Masters of Education in Reading.
She has taught in public schools, Christian schools, and Head Start. In recent years, she has worked with childcare directors and staff in Southwest Virginia providing technical assistance and professional development.
She has also taught children in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee churches and has served as a Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher and director, Children’s Church teacher and director, and Children’s Ministries Coordinator.
The Owens are the parents of Ashlee (Robert) Pope of Columbia, TN and Jared (Hailey) Owen of Raleigh. They have three grandchildren, Natalee and Owen Pope and Anderson Owen and look forward to their fourth grandchild’s arrival in May.
They are happy to be at Edgemont Church of God and invite all to join them in worship.
