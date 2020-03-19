Edgemont Church of God now in second century

The following history of Edgemont Church of God was prepared by the last surviving charter member, Jessie Clevenger Miller, shortly before her death on June 3, 1986.
In the spring of 1919, Mrs. Fannie Barnes, a Christian lady from Knoxville, with relatives in the Carson Springs area, arranged for a Knoxville evangelist, Rev. L. G. Rouse, to hold a revival at Carson Springs. The services were held in a small church known as “The Patch” which was used by evangelists of all denominations to hold their meetings. It was located in the lower section of Carson Springs, which now includes Bullard’s Orchards.
The church was constructed of wooden planks, which meant the inside walls looked the same as the outside walls—with open windows (no glass) that had wooden shutters attached made of the same plank and could be closed in case of bad weather. The interior was lighted by kerosene lamps hung on each side of the window and was heated by a potbelly stove in the wintertime. The pews were handmade and consisted of a wooden slab for a seat and wooden slab for the back. Those who attended services came by horseback, wagons, or, for the most part, walked.
The revival help by Rev. Rouse was successful, thus encouraging him to stay and organize the Carson Springs Church of God, the first of this denomination in the area.
The seven charter members of this church were Jim Clevenger, Oltie Clevenger, Sam Clevenger, Addie Clevenger, Jessie Clevenger, Lenora Barnes, and Emma Barnes.
Rev. Rouse stayed with the church six months until the first official pastor, Rev. G. S. Walker, was sent to lead the group. The pastors in those days had no parsonage provided and Pastor Walker lived near Morristown. He drove a horse and buggy to perform his pastoral duties. Neither did the pastors draw a salary, but survived mainly on whatever titles the members paid which were usually in the form of garden vegetables or a chicken now and then, since paying jobs in those Depression years were non-existent in rural areas. Brother Jim Clevenger served as deacon and led the church when the pastor was not able to get there.
The church grew slowly but steadily and continued to hold services at “The Patch” for about five years until land was donated be member Elizabeth Barnes to build a new church. The land donated by “Miss Liz” Barnes was located off Carson Springs Road slightly below the apple house on the opposite side of the road. A building of somewhat better construction was erected on this site and was painted green on the outside. It was referred to by all as “The Little Green Church.”
By 1934, the congregation had outgrown “The Little Green Church” and land was donated by another member, Roy Barnes, which is still owned by the church today. A bigger, wood frame church built at the present site was still known as the Carson Springs Church of God.
In 1960, the old wooden church was torn down and the present stucco building was erected. In the later 1960s, an education complex was added to the present building and a new parsonage was built adjacent to the church.
In 1971, the name of the church was changed from Carson Springs to the Edgemont Church of God, which is suitable to its location.
More information about this church’s history appeared in an April, 2009 article by Louis F. Morgan of Lee University. Titled “90 Years at Newport, Tennessee: Edgemont Church of God,” the article quotes Rev. Rouse as saying
We began meeting about six miles from Newport, near Carson Springs…God began to bless from the beginning. The people filled the house and it looked like we were going to capture the whole country.
Morgan also describes the hardships Rev. Rouse and his family faced during those early days.
Life in the east Tennessee mountains was difficult. Often Rouse and his family went days without food, until neighbors or church members came to their rescue. Persecution abounded as well. Those opposing Pentecostal message tried to push the wooden church building over while the congregation was worshiping. One man attempted to shoot Rouse as he stood in the pulpit, but the gun failed to fire. Rouses was also beaten in the public street as bystanders watched. Unexplainably, the perpetrator could no longer move his legs, thus ending the attack….Rouse served faithfully until a Church of God was established. He would boast later that every member was paying tithes by the time he left Carson Springs in the fall of 1919.
The following have served Carson Springs/Edgemont Church of God as ministers: L. G. Rouse, G. S. Walker, G. Bailey, Pinion, Jones, Maloney, Jake Knight, James Allison, Eli Cannon, Philpot, R. L. Sifford, Combs, Charles Green, Billy Hedgepath, Kenneth Bolton, Ross Redden, Kermit Phillips, Jake Knight, Kermit Phillips, David M. Griffis, Dan Underwood, Larry Winters, Clarence Hodge, James Quinton, James C. McFalls, and John H. Nations.
Timothy Owen recently came to the church as pastor.
