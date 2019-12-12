Veterans honored at special Thanksgiving service
Buy Now

Members of the Smoky Mountain 4-H Horse Club honored veterans on Sunday, Nov. 24, during a special Thanksgiving service hosted by Jones Chapel United Methodist Church. Each veteran received a greeting card inscribed, “Thank you for all the ways you make this world a brighter one.” Presenting the cards were, from left, club members Jonathan-David Stokely, Priscilla Stokely, and Isaac Stokely, children of Anthony and Marcie Stokely. Kim Hurst is the club coach.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.