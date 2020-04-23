NEWPORT—Woodlawn United Methodist Church has a long and distinguished history, much of which has been intertwined with the history of the Dykes family in Newport.
Established around 1900, the exact date is not known, the original wooden structure blew down after a few years and locals began calling the shaky remains “Blown Down Church.”
But around 1910, H.S.R. Dykes migrated to Newport from Gadsden, Alabama. He was a minister, as well as a brick mason and was highly successful in both arenas.
With the help of his sons and friends, Rev. Dykes replaced the shaky structure with a modern brick house of worship, one that has grown and developed for over a century. And all through those years, Rev. Dykes and his descendants have been an integral part of the local Methodist community. One of his sons was Dr. DeWitt Dykes, a Methodist minister in Knoxville for many, many years.
Worshipers are reminded of the Dykes family’s role in the church every time they enter the sanctuary where a breathtakingly beautiful mural, painted by Dion Dykes, Sr., a great-grandson, backs the altar.
In more recent times, another great-grandson has assumed an even bigger leadership role in the church.
Many will automatically think “law enforcement” when they see and/or hear Mike Hannon. After all, he spent 31 years, 10 months, and 3 days in that field, first as a Tennessee Highway Patrolman for 13 years and then an 18-year stint with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
But all through those years, and the 9 years he worked as a lab technician at Arapaho before that, he has been part of Woodlawn United Methodist Church’s fabric.
He’s the son of the late Essie (Dykes) Hannon Barton, a beloved teacher and church members, and the late John Hannon and Mervin Barton. His mother, a granddaughter of the original Rev. Dykes, was a devoted member of the church her entire life.
“Years ago,” says Hannon, “we were a circuit church and only had a pastor on the first and third Sundays. On the other Sundays, I went to Macedonia Missionary Baptist with my grandmother Oray Dykes.”
Regarding his own entry into the ministry, Hannon says he was inspired by his uncle, the late Roland A. Dykes, Sr.. “I always wanted to follow the example he set,” says Hannon.
Hannon’s first leadership role was that of trustee. Over the years, he became chairman of the trustees and then chairman of the Church Council.
In 2006, he became a Lay Speaker, one who can “fill in” in the pulpit when the need arises.
Five years ago, Hannon became a Certified Lay Minister and in that role could become a full-time minister both here and in Morristown.
Meanwhile the church was being served by Rev. Sam Dzobo, a native of Zimbabwe, who was finishing his doctorate. “I filled in for him several times,” says Hannon.
Two years ago, Hannon attended school to become a licensed pastor and was assigned to Woodlawn United Methodist. Dzobo is now serving Mary’s Chapel and First UMC, both in Grainger County.
Hannon and his wife, the former Pam Owensby, will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary in June. They have two children. Son Jonathan is a TBI agent working in Knoxville and Oak Ridge and daughter Sara is a pharmacy tech at Walgreens in Bean Station and works part-time as a CNA in a Dandridge nursing home.
