We have all come to know about a very important department of business known as “Support”. It can be an explanation of the product machinery or the product manual; but an entire cottage industry has grown up around a telephone call center and people sitting around with headsets on their heads and books of talking points in their laps.
Sometimes, you can even get some help from “Support”; and sometimes, not so much!
Man is simply not made to live in the dark – especially Spiritual Darkness! At some point in everyone’s life and work, the questions about man’s life and work will start flying off the shelf and the answers will come flying from whichever “religion expert” happens to be sitting at “the support desk” and available to talk.
We have all seen some form of this in the way people “in authority” act (whether they actually HAVE any authority or not). A lot of times, that guy is a SAS (“Self Appointed Supervisor”); and actually has no authority at all.
Some dictatorships have claimed to be infallible and have tried to establish their authority by force.
Even some churches have claimed to be infallible and have tried to establish their authority by force.
Some preachers claim that kind of authority – to grant or withhold Salvation as they see fit! Some of them actually WANT that kind of authority – to grant or withhold Salvation as they see fit!
Not me! No sir! No way! While I appreciate your respect as a Pastor, I neither seek nor desire that totalitarian type of authority. I quickly say that all Believers are equally saved; although it is true that some have been called into one role and some are called into another; and all we need do is be faithful in that role.
You can be a governor in charge of a state or a lady in charge of the chicken at the Church dinner; but God expects all of us to be faithful in the role in which He had placed us!
The Bible is our written Support Department! It is “The Mind of God on paper”; “The most intellectual Writing ever produced”!
It will support you when you are falling or are already down on the bottom.
The Savior is our Living Support Department! Jesus The Christ preexisted with The Father before Creation and came to Earth as God Incarnate. He was sinless and revealed God in Word and in Deed. He fulfilled to the letter all that The Father had spoken through Moses, The Psalms, and The Prophets about The Messiah.
He died a vicarious death; arose from the dead after three days; instructed the disciples for forty days; and Ascended into Heaven from where He will return at the end of this age to judge the world.
In the Person of The Holy Spirit, He now abides on this Earth to give guidance and support to all those who believe in Him.
The Written Word (The Bible) and The Living Witness (The Lord Jesus) form our Support Plan from God Himself. Jesus revealed God in what He did; and said; and He is still present today in The Person of The Holy Spirit to guide the Believer in spirit and in truth.
No one mere person can be your total support mechanism; we have too many needs in too many areas for one person to answer everything — but Jesus The Christ is all you will ever need! He is a Revelation of God’s Love, Righteousness, Forgiveness, and Purpose – who satisfies both the mind and the heart.
You should never be content until you know Him personally. Find God’s Personal Support Plan for your Spiritual Life and Work; and you will find yourself looking squarely in the Eyes of Jesus!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and all comments are appreciated. You can e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
