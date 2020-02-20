The Gospel Pioneers will be singing at Dutch Bottoms Baptist Church, Hwy. 25E, on Sunday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m. for the fourth Sunday night singing. Pastor Mike Strange and congregation invite all to attend.
Latest e-Edition
Sign up for E-Alerts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Alerts
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Cocke County Grand Jury hands down indictments
- Kaylan Cole officially signs with University of Tennessee
- Auto theft thwarted by off-duty officer
- Sheriff Reports - Feb. 15
- Cocke County corrections officer killed in officer-involved shooting
- Sheriff's Reports - Feb. 18
- Rodgers indicted on several charges
- Police Reports - Feb. 18
- Sheriff's Reports - Feb. 6
- James arrested for multiple drug charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Top Homes
Top Cars
Top Jobs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.