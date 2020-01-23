Methodism in Cocke County now in third century

The arrival of Methodism in Newport can be traced to the days of “circuit riders, presiding elders, and other itinerant preachers” who brought the gospel message to settlers in Oldtown in its earliest days. Their work paved the way for the establishment of the Zion Methodist Episcopal Church there in 1812.
Members held services in the log courthouse there for two years. In 1814, they built their own meeting house on land donated by Abel Gilliland (son of John Gilliland, credited with being the first settler to plant a corn crop in what would become Cocke County).
With an actual church building, Old Town then became a preaching point on the French Broad Circuit of Holston District.
Early members of the church included Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Anderson, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ellis and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Abel Gilliland, Mr. and Mrs. James Gilliland, Col. and Mrs. Thomas Gray and two daughters, William Garrett and wife (the former Betsy Chelly Gray), and Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Harrison.
Later members included James R. and Rebecca (Clark) Allen, Steven and Jane (Story) Basinger, William and Mary (Haskins) Cureton, John and Mary (Clark) Dawson, Mrs. Sarah Huff and daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Lotspeich, Dr. James and Jane (Wells) Michaux, Col. Joseph and Nancy (O’Neil) O’Neil, Mr. and Mrs. L. D. Porter, daughter and sister, Jacob P. and Charity (Cureton) Ragan, W. D. Rankin and daughters, Mr. and Mrs. William Chesley Roadman and daughter, John F. and Rachel (Haskins) Stanbery, and Mr. and Mrs. John P. Taylor.
As the settlement grew, so did the membership. Cora Massey Mims, who first undertook the task of recording the history of Methodism here, wrote, “The woods were literally full of Methodists in those days. They mounted their nags and rode the length and breath of the Circuit, often beyond Cocke County lines, to attend Quarterly meeting, nearly always on the week days.”
The question of slavery troubled the entire Methodist organization for many years, becoming more and more pronounced each year. After two decades, the issue finally came to a head in 1844, when, as Mims writes, “So the fateful year of 1844 came upon us, and Methodism was ripped apart with grievous wounds…only now being healed.”
And thus what many simply called the “Northern Methodists” and “Southern Methodists” came to be.
For the next sixteen years, local Methodists continued to worship as before. The eruption of the Civil War saw many “Northern” Methodists allying themselves with the Union cause (Republican) and those supporting the Confederate effort (Democrats) considering themselves “Southern” Methodists.
During the 1860s, Rev. James Mahoney, the last Southern Methodist preacher-in-charge on the Newport Circuit, preached to both congregations.
The arrival of the railroad in Cocke County in 1867 brought with it growing support to move the county seat from Oldtown to Gorman’s Depot (Clifton), or present-day Newport.
Moving also were the Presbyterian and Methodist congregations, with the “Northern” Methodists eventually building a church on today’s Broadway on the site now occupied by the law offices of Fred L. Myers, Jr. and Melissa R. Ball and the dental practice of the late Dr. Toby Ford, and the Southern Methodists settling on the corner of Mims Avenue and Broadway.
Initially both congregations depended on the Pisgah Presbyterians for use of their building.
In 1884, when the Southern Methodists, more properly called the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, built their first worship center, described by Mrs. Mims as “a little brick building,” both congregations used it for services and conducted a Union Sunday School.
The Northern Methodists, more properly called the Methodist Episcopal Church, built their own building just up the street in 1892.
Much praise must be given the women of both churches, whose dedicated work helped fund many worthwhile projects. The Ladies’ Aid Society and the Home Missionary Society of the “Northern” group divided their efforts, with the Ladies’ Aid Society concentrating on work “close to home,” and the Home Missionary Society devoting their efforts to mission work “within the nation.” The M. E. Church did not support foreign missions.
Through such projects as countless church dinners, the women paid for the church’s pipe organ and sometimes even purchased coal. For many years, they served the Kiwanis Club meal each week with such frugality that someone commented, “They could feed the entire club chicken pie with only one chicken!”
They also quilted and then raffled off their finished products.
Meanwhile the “Southern” Methodists worked just as hard. In fact, in 1902, they established a Methodist mission in Eastport, during the tenancy of Rev. D. V. York. A newspaper notice stated the “York M. E. Church, South…is nearly completed and has cost from three to four hundred dollars less than the same house is estimated to cost by church architects.”
Located on the corner of First Street and Lincoln Avenue, it eventually became an apartment house and stood until 1982.
On April 11, 1909, tragedy struck the congregation, when fire broke out during a special celebration. According to an article appearing in the Morristown Gazette on April 14
The Southern Methodist Church at Newport was destroyed by fire Sunday night. An Easter entertainment was in progress at the church when the fire was discovered in the roof, which is supposed to have been ignited by an electric spark.
Only a few seats, the pulpit Bible, and the pulpit itself were saved. Today the pulpit, handmade by “Uncle” David Click, is still in use by Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
The late Myra Mims Murray, a child at the time, told that her class was on the platform performing when the fire was discovered. As the congregation fled, Myra simply stood against the back wall, reasoning she was safe there. Returning to collect his hat, the pastor, Rev. Walter S. Hendricks, grabbed her and fled to safety.
Work immediately began to rebuild on the same site. While the new building was being built, worship services were held at the courthouse. Built at a cost of $17,000, the new church was dedicated on August 28, 1910 ending with a picnic dinner on the grounds of the Masonic Hall.
Over the next decades, numerous ministers arrived to take up their work in Newport. In 1919, Luther (L. S.) Reynolds assumed his duties here. He and his identical twin brother, Rufus, were both ministers in the Holston Conference. Reportedly Rufus could “stand in Luther’s pulpit and hold his service and his congregation would never know the difference.”
The Great Depression struck the churches just as hard as other groups. In 1930, Rev. Charles M. Fisher became pastor. In his report to the Quarterly Conference on September 29, 1933, he stated
We are closing out the hardest year—financially—that we have had. Bank and business failures have hit some of our main supporters hard. However, through sacrificial efforts of our people, we will have a fair report on this item.
Most of the ministers serving the local Methodist congregations have had the dedicated support of their wives, many of whom have been known for their wry senses of humor. One of these was Mrs. John C. Orr.
When Dr. John C. Orr, then in his 70s, received his last appointment, he came to Newport at the end of half a century in the ministry.
Although the Southern Methodist church had a parsonage, Mrs. Orr opted to remain on their farm near Morristown. When she did come to Newport, she often attended services at First Baptist Church, telling those who questioned such a decision, “she’d heard all of John’s sermons before.”
Rev. John Dean was the last minister sent by the Holston Conference to Newport before unification of the “Northern” and “Southern” Methodists organizations in 1941. Transferred to Bluff City in October of 1941, the family was soon struck by a horrible disaster. Within ten days after leaving Newport, four of their six sons were stricken with polio, one of whom, James (Jimmy) dying within twenty-four hours. The other three-Joe, John, and Steve-were crippled in varying degrees.
Space doesn’t permit a complete discussion of the efforts to bring the two Methodist groups together, but obviously each side had both supporters and dissenters.
Locally the “Northern” Methodist (M. E. Church) became First Methodist Church, and the “Southern” Methodist (M. E. Church, South) became Central Methodist Church.
Their pastors were divided on the question. Rev. John L. Chaney, pastor of the First Methodist Church, strongly favored the merger, while Rev. John Dean, pastor of the Central Methodist Church, vehemently opposed it.
Finally, in a Quarterly Conference vote on August 6, 1941, both congregations voted. The merger was approved by a 95 percent vote, and at the beginning of the new conference year, the people became one congregation.
At first, they kept both buildings, using the M. E. Church for the first six months because it had a better furnace and the M. E. Church, South for the other six months.
Within weeks the United States found itself at peril and during the years of World War II, the dreams and desires of many for a new church building had to be put on hold. It wasn’t until the 1950s that serious progress was made, and with the arrival of Rev. C. A. Brabston in 1955, a success building program was undertaken.
On March 18, 1956, C. M. Ball and W. R. Neas shared the honors of turning the first spade of dirt. The cornerstone was laid on August 19, 1956, and on March 3, 1957, the congregation held their first worship service in the new building.
In March of 2007, First United Methodist Church, located at 212 Washington Avenue, celebrated its Golden Anniversary in this building.
Today the Rev. David Smith is the pastor.
