Several of my readers suggested that I do a column on biscuits, so here it is. In the South, biscuits are considered to be a staple in our diet. We have biscuits for breakfast, lunch and supper. We serve biscuits with butter and jam or jelly, gravy, with meats such as sausage, bacon or country ham tucked in between the halves, or just plain.
The art of making biscuits is, in my opinion, a gift. It takes practice and time to learn this fine art. Biscuits are entered into contests to be judged on how light and fluffy they are, the overall consistency and appearance, and most of all the taste.
I was a judge at the Cocke County A&I Fair last year and had the privilege of judging the biscuits that were entered. Until then I had never given much thought to the talent that is required to make the perfect biscuit. Today I share with you recipes for Biscuits Supreme (rolled), Drop Biscuits, Angel Biscuits, Cathead Biscuits, and Mayonnaise Biscuits. If you are a professional or a novice at making biscuits, these may be the recipes that propel you into biscuit stardom! Give each of these fine recipes a try, and may you and your family ENJOY!!
Mayonnaise Biscuits:
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup mayonnaise, such as Hellman’s
3/4 cup milk
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a medium bowl combine dry ingredients.
With a spoon, stir in mayonnaise and milk.
On an ungreased baking sheet, drop the batter by 1/4 cupfuls.
Bake at 450 for 10 minutes until slightly golden.
Serve warm.
Cathead Biscuits:
2 cups self-rising flour
1 -2 TBSP shortening (or lard) at room temperature
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 tsp salt (optional)
Work shortening into flour until it is the consistency of coarse crumbs.
Add buttermilk and stir until it forms a ball in the bowl.
Either pinch off pieces of the dough or cut with a large biscuit cutter.
Grease or spray a baking pan or cookie sheet.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 — 20 minutes.
This recipe makes 8 large biscuits.
Angel Biscuits:
5 cups self-rising flour
1 tsp baking soda
4 TBSP sugar
1 cup shortening
1 pkg dry yeast dissolved in 1/4 cup lukewarm water
2 cups buttermilk
Combine flour, soda, and sugar.
Cut in shortening.
Add yeast mixture and buttermilk.
Mix with hands until dough is formed.
Roll out dough and cut with small biscuit cutter.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.
Makes 3 — 4 dozen biscuits.
- Batter may be kept in the refrigerator for as long as 2 weeks if air is worked every day.
Easy Drop Biscuits:
3 cups Bisquik
3/4 cup milk or water
Grease baking sheet.
Combine quick biscuit mix with milk or water in a medium bowl.
Stir until just blended.
Drop by tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheet.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 — 12 minutes until golden brown.
Makes 12 large drop biscuits.
Variations: Add 1/3
- cup grated cheese or chopped parsley, chives, or herbs to batter while stirring dough.
Biscuits Supreme (rolled):
3 cups all purpose flour
4 tsp baking powder
1 TBSP sugar
1 tsp salt
3/4 tsp cream of tartar
3/4 cup butter OR 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening
1-1/4 cups buttermilk OR 1 cup milk
In a large bowl combine all dry ingredients, stir together well.
Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Make a well in the center of the flour mixture.
Add buttermilk all at once.
Using a fork, stir just until moistened.
Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface.
Knead dough by folding and gently pressing dough for 4 to 6 strokes or just until the dough holds together.
Pat or lightly roll dough until 1/4” thick.
Cut the dough with a 2-1/2” biscuit cutter.
Place biscuits 1” apart on an ungreased baking sheet,
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 — 12 minutes or until golden.
Remove from baking sheet and serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.