Today we shall continue with the third of the four diets we have been evaluating for our specific dietary needs. The Paleo diet is featured today. The Paleo diet, also referred to as the Paleolithic, stone age, caveman diet, is based on the foods that might have been eaten during the Paleolithic era, approximately 2.5 million to 10,000 years ago. It includes lean meats, fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds, basically anything that could be obtained through hunting and gathering.
The goal of the Paleo diet is to return to a way of eating that is more like what the early humans ate; the reasoning behind the diet is that the human body is genetically mismatched to a modern diet that emerged with farming practices including dairy, grains, and legumes. Farming practices outpaced the body’s ability to adapt causing diseases such as heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.
On the Paleo diet, one may eat fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, lean meat (grass fed), fish rich in Omega 3 oils such as albacore tuna, salmon, and mackerel, olive oil, walnut oil. One may not eat grains (wheat, oat, barley), legumes (beans, lentils, peas, peanuts, dairy products, refined sugar, salt, potatoes, or any processed foods.
Today I share with you recipes for Simple Beef Shish Kabobs, Chicken Tenders with Avocado-Cilantro Dipping Sauce, Baked Apple Chips, and Tuna Burgers. One of the touted benefits of the Paleo Diet is weight loss, so this diet might be appealing to you. These recipes sound very tasty, so give them a try, and ENJOY!!
Simple Beef Shish Kabobs:
1-1/2 lbs lean steak, cubed
1 red onion, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 zucchini, sliced
2 TBSP olive oil
2 TBSP Dijon mustard
1 TBSP balsamic vinegar
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
wood or metal skewers
Preheat grill to medium high heat.
In a bowl, combine olive oil, dijon mustard, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper to taste
Add beef and stir until well coated.
Thread alternating beef and vegetables onto skewers.
Season with salt and pepper.
Grill, turning frequently until all sides are well browned, about 15 minutes.
Chicken Tenders with Avocado Cilantro Dipping Sauce:
1-1/2 lbs chicken tenders cut in half
3 eggs
3 TBSP Sriracha sauce (optional)
3/4 cup almond flour
3/4 cup coconut flour
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
sea salt and ground black pepper to taste
Avocado-Cilantro dipping sauce:
1 large avocado
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, packed
1 green onion, sliced
Juice of 2 limes
Seal salt to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
Line baking sheet with parchment paper
Whisk eggs and optional Sriracha sauce until well incorporated.
In a shallow bowl, mix flours, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.
Dip chicken in egg mixture.
Transfer to flour mix and coat evenly.
Shake off excess flour.
Arrange in a single layer on baking sheet for 15 minutes, turning chicken after 8 minutes.
Place dipping sauce ingredients in a blender beginning with juice of 1 lime.
Blend until smooth.
Taste and add more lime juice if needed.
Dipping sauce will keep well in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days.
Tuna Burgers:
1 lb fresh tuna, diced
2 scallions thinly sliced
12 kalamata olives, pitted and sliced
1/4 cup mayonnaise, homemade preferred
a tsp anchovy paste
extra virgin olive oil for brushing
sliced tomatoes and arugula
Sea salt and freshly ground -pepper to taste
Preheat grill or skillet to medium high heat.
in a bowl, combine tuna, scallions and olives.
Place in freezer for 5 minutes.
Remove from freezer and transfer to a food processor.
Pulse until tuna is finely chopped.
Transfer back to a bowl and season to taste.
Pat tuna mixture into 4 patties of equal size.
Brush with olive oil.
Grill or sear in skillet for 4 minutes, turn to other side and cook for 4 more minutes.
In a small bowl, combine mayo and anchovy paste.
Spread on top of each tuna patty.
Top with tomato and arugula.
Baked Apple Chips:
3 apples
ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 220 degrees.
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cut apples into thin slices.
Place apple slices on baking sheets with no edges overlapping to prevent sticking together.
Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Place in oven for 1 hour to dry.
Turn apples and bake for 1 more hour.
Cool and serve.
