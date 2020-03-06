Reading favorite childhood books with your own children can be a pleasurable activity with multiple benefits.
Watching them connect to the story might bring back a flood of memories about your first time reading the book. It could be like introducing your kids to a much younger version of yourself—one they could relate to and identify with.
Forging emotional connections. This distraction-free time gives your kids the chance to ask questions about the book you’re reading, the “olden days” when you were a kid, and whatever else is on their minds.
Reading a book that holds significant meaning brings both of you together in a whole new way.
Sharing pieces of your childhood. There’s nothing better than watching your kids’ reactions to the books you have loved your entire life.
In these moments, it feels like you are magically reaching through time and connecting your childhood with theirs.
Introducing them to different kinds of stories. Every generation has books that define them. By reading your childhood favorites to them, they step outside their comfort zones and try new genres, authors, and writing styles.
Getting to enjoy the book all over again. Most of these stories hold up over time, and you will find yourself sucked right back into your favorite fictional worlds. Rereading books you adored as a kid brings back all the warm, fuzzy feelings you associate with childhood—it’s like running into an old friend and instantly getting lost in a great conversation.
Try it… and watch their skepticism morph into enthusiasm. Together, you will laugh, cry, and even cheer on your favorite character.
The magic of seeing your kids fall in love with a cherished story is worth every skeptical look they could possibly throw at you.
