The holiday for love is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with homemade Valentine’s Day treats! Today my column features Chesney Crawford and her two precious daughters, Ella Grace and Eden.
It wasn’t so long ago that Teresa Smith was teaching her four year old daughter, Chesney, the basics of cooking. This brings to my mind Proverbs 22:6, which says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Today Chesney is the mom, and she is teaching her two young daughters how to cook just like her mom did. Ella Grace is four, and Eden is two, and they dearly love their time in the kitchen helping their mother.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Ella Grace, who shared these things with me. Her favorite dish to cook is cake. She is allowed to stir and mix as she stands in a chair beside her mother. Little Eden is also helping with the stirring and mixing.
Chesney’s first solo dish was homemade biscuits. Now her favorite dish to cook is chicken casserole because everyone in her family loves it. She was a HomeEc student of Sally Devries at Cosby High School. She considers her specialty to be desserts. With two helpers like she has, and a third on the way, her time in the kitchen is filled with love, patience, and the reward of being a mom who is training up her children in the way they should go.
Today the Crawfords share with us their recipes for Valentine Trifle, Cupid Floats, Ice Cream Sandwich Hearts, and Red Velvet Cake. Each of these recipes will be served at a Valentine Day party hosted by the Crawford girls. Any and all of these are suitable for your Valentine Day party, so be sure to try all of them (made with love by you), and above all else ENJOY!!!
Valentine Truffle:
Yellow cake mix
Strawberries
Raspberries
4 oz cheesecake OR vanilla flavored instant pudding mix
Red food coloring
Whipped cream
Bake cake mix according to directions.
Cut cake into small cubes when finished.
Mix pudding adding a little red food coloring to turn the pudding pink.
Slice strawberries and raspberries.
Layer as desired to make a trifle.
Cupid Floats:
1 scoop vanilla ice cream
8 oz cherry 7 UP OR strawberry Fanta
1 twizzler
Put ice cream in a cup or glass.
Add cherry 7 Up.
Use twizzler as a straw.
Ice Cream Sandwich Hearts:
2 packages refrigerated peanut butter cookie dough
2 TBSP finely chopped peanuts
2 cups vanilla ice cream
Chocolate sauce or melted chocolate
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease 15x10 jelly roll pan.
Let dough stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Press dough evenly into jelly roll pan.
Sprinkle peanuts evenly on to dough, pressing lightly into the dough.
Bake for 22 — 25 minutes or until set and dough is golden brown.
Cool completely in pan on wire rack.
Use 3” heart shaped cookie cutter to cut out 16 hearts.
Spoon 1/4 cup ice cream onto 8 hearts.
Top with remaining 8 hearts, pressing lightly to spread ice cream to edges.
To serve, place hearts on a plate and drizzle with chocolate.
TIP: You can adapt this recipe to make frozen ice cream sandwiches by wrapping sandwiches tightly in plastic wrap and placing in the freezer. Can be frozen for 2 hours or up to 2 weeks.
Red Velvet Cake:
2.5 cups plain flour
1.5 cups sugar
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp cocoa
1 cup buttermilk
1.5 cups Wesson oil
1 tsp vanilla
2 eggs
1 oz red food coloring
Cream cheese icing
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease bundt pan.
Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and cocoa.
Add buttermilk, Wesson oil, vanilla, eggs, and food coloring.
Combine all ingredients and mix well.
Bake approximately 35 — 40 minutes.
Cool cake, and top with cream cheese icing.
