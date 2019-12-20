Back in the dark ages, I volunteered to serve in “Uncle Sam’s Finest” – (That’s the U. S. Air Force, in case you didn’t know). It’s a long story; but the “Cliff Notes Version” is that I had been transferred to the U. S. Marine Corp Reserve Unit in Knoxville (due to my not reading the fine print – ultra fine print – microscopically fine print); and I didn’t want that; so I needed to join an active service. It was Tuesday; and Mary Willis’ recruitment office on the North Street Bridge was playing host to SSgt Tidwell that day – that’s SSgt Tidwell of the U. S. Air Force; so that was the service branch I “chose”.
Anyway!
I was placed in a communications unit (and learned a great trade); stationed in “LA” (that’s Lower Alabama — at Mobile); and was sent out temporarily to do communication work on bases and posts from Greenland to Antigua, from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean. Oh yeah, I saw the world (mostly from the bottom of a communications manhole or cable trench) – (that was way back when I could actually get in a manhole and actually get out of a trench).
Anyway!
One day, I was minding my business (you learn that pretty quickly in the military), policing up everything that moved and painting everything that didn’t; and I got orders to assemble a crew and report to Thule’ Air Force Base in Greenland for about forty-five days of work.
My! My! Me; a kid from Frogpond, Tennessee getting to go inside the Arctic Circle to within 400 miles of the North Pole – and all at your expense too! High cotton, man!
Anyway! We flew military transport. Side note; did you know you sit backwards in those things? I dunno; I just never thought of that; but my first clue was that I lunged forward at takeoff and backward at landing!
When we skidded to a stop at Thule’; I looked out and saw nothing but white on the ground, white in the sky; and white falling between the two. Hey, it was June; and I had reported to work in Mobile, Alabama shirt sleeves!
We checked into our barracks, unloaded our stuff, and headed for the “Mess Hall” (dining facility). I learned quickly: if it was eggs, it was 12 Midnight; if it was not eggs, it was 12 Noon. Hey, if the sun didn’t know what time it was, how was I to know? (Side note; if the “non-egg” meat was brown, it was beef; if it was greenish, bluish, it was probably horse – or at least that is what the “Mess Sarge” told me – and “Mess Sarge’s” don’t lie – or do they?)
It was an unusual world up there; all beautiful whites and browns and then the occasional blue of the vehicles tracking across the permafrost. Since the cables could not be buried, they were all on pole lines; and the poles only had about 8 feet left sticking out of the permafrost (they started out at 30 feet).
It was weird; you could spit in the wind (never into the wind) and knock your buddy out behind you with frozen pellets (he never knew what hit him). You were trained to never lose sight of your vehicle because the blue stood out and protected you against “white out” conditions. Most of it was classified; but one thing I can tell you is how surprised I was when I came back into “town” from “P Mountain” and saw guys out there in shorts and tee shirts passing a football!
The Sarge explained, “Those guys have been through a winter, when it was cold!” Cold? Cold? Are you kidding me? I was freezing in broad daylight; afraid to stand still lest I freeze permanently to the permafrost and have to stay there guarding the top of the world permanently. But, those guys had been through a winter!
“Unusual”? “Unique?” Doesn’t even come close! It’s probably 70 degrees up there now, what with global warming and all!
Hard to explain it; you just have to experience it to believe it.
That’s my problem in explaining heaven! Even with my fertile imagination, it escapes me to really understand what God has in store for His Children; and it’s even more of an impossible situation to explain it to someone else.
Just remember, Jesus said He was “going away” to prepare a mansion for those who have trusted Him; and He has been working on that project for these past 2000 years; and someday, all Believers will get orders to report there. Believe me; it will really be worth waiting for!
You are waiting for it, aren’t you? Don’t know how? Don’t know what it means to be one of His Children? I do! And I’ll share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty serves as “The Medicare Minister” of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
