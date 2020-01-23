There are many, many things I do not know!
I know that comes as a shock to you; but it’s true; I am in the dark about some stuff!
Fer instince!
Where is it written that when a city wins a pennant; or a bowl; or even a game – everything has to go completely bonkers? Police cars are set on fire; store windows are broken out; and things, in general, go downhill in a great big hurry!
‘Corse it isn’t always that way; sometimes, people actually behave themselves after winning “the big one” and everybody gets to enjoy the moment!
I have written about our being in San Antonio for our Southern Baptist Convention Meeting when the Spurs won the whole ball of wax. It was a wonderful celebration. One big office building had “GO SPURS” spelled out in the windows by leaving selected lights on in some offices and turning them off in others.
Everybody piled out into the downtown streets and began to drive – and drive – and drive around – and around – and around about a four block trek which included the hotel where we were staying. We had a front row seat from the fifteenth floor! Lights flashing, horn honking, people dancing in the streets; all, as Crocodile Dundee uttered that memorable line – “Just kids out having fun”.
Then when whatever time it was supposed too, it all went away; and we were able to get some sleep.
It was kinda like that when the Frogpond Tadpoles won the “Greater Frogpond Metro Area Tiddle-De-Winks and Mumble-Peg Championship”. We celebrated for about five minutes; then went on with more important stuff!
But, I have heard of things getting out of hand really fast in some towns that are slightly larger than Frog Pond, Tennessee. And for what?
Whaddiya mean, for what? We won! Don’t you know? We won!
And you feel you have to tear the town down because you won?
Just can’t figure that one out – just being honest!
Then I heard just recently that someone had been shot over a celebration about some team somewhere winning something! Man, that is taking it to the extreme! Don’t know the fact, mam, just don’t know the fact (I say that in my “Jack Webb” voice).
I do know one thing – well, a couple of things, but that is column fodder for another time. I do know that there is a celebration in Heaven over one sinner that repents and is saved! I do know that it is a celebration in the presence of all the angelic beings in Heaven (and that has got to be one ginormous celebration)!
You see, it IS a really big deal when a sinner is saved – well, a big deal in Heaven. Down here, the expression sometimes is, “Oh yeah? I’ll give ‘em three weeks”. Or “Reckon what kind of trouble he is in?” Or “He don’t mean it”. Or “He can’t live it”? And on and on it goes – down here.
How about it? Things ok with you if you were to die in the next five seconds?
They can be; it all depends on you!
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the “Newport Plain Talk”; and he appreciates your comments. See Mooty on the streets of his hometown, Newport; e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to him at P.O. Box 851, 37822. Mooty is in his thirty-second cumulative year as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, and now Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.