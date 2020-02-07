Hello, everyone. How are you liking all this wet weather?
Sunday dinner guests of Rose Norwood were Lisa Shropshire and Dillon, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shropshire, Chris Crum, Manda Crum and Maylee, Mayce Hall, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips, Ronnie Hutsell, Gail Dunn, and Billy Norwood.
Get well wishes are sent to Dennis Gossett who remains on the sick list. He needs prayers.
Also, we send get well wishes to Geraldine Sutton, who remains very sick and in need of our prayers.
Wayne Haney visited Mr. and Mrs. Eric Henderson and Noah. Eric is recovering from hip surgery.
Dora Kate Stokely visited Kate Wilburn and Marie Grigsby.
Visiting Billy Norwood were Rose Norwood, Dora Kate Stokely, and I.
Paul Willis and Ruth Coakley visited Essie Moore recently.
Recent visitors of Kate Wilburn have been Mr. and Mrs. Willie Walker, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Wilburn, and Mr. and Mrs. Troy Wilburn.
Wayne and I visited Lucy Smith and Estell Reece on Thursday.
Get well wishes to Eric Caldwell, who has been hospitalized in Knoxville. He had surgery and a feed tube placed. He is doing okay and returned home.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Chester McMahan on Thursday were Wayne and I.
Anthony Haney, Dora Kate Stokely, and I went to South Carolina on Friday and spent the weekend with Joe Stokely. Dora Kate and I cooked supper, and Cindy Jackson, Katrina and Destiny joined us for the meal. Destiny remains on the sick list with a terrible cold, soar throat, and cough.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Ida Belle Renner who passed away. They have our prayers.
Also, our sympathy is extended to the family of George Williamson of Sevierville. His visitation will be at Atchley Funeral Home on Monday.
Anthony Haney visited Wayne and me.
Wayne Haney visited Henry Haney on Friday.
Norma Jean Stokely is doing better. Her speech is improving. She still needs our prayers.
We had a real good service at Maple Grove Church on Sunday morning. I was glad to see Shirley Haney at church with some of her family.
Get well wishes go to Tinker Smith who is ill.
Wayne and I visited Kate Wilburn on Monday and also visited Jack Allen.
On Tuesday Wayne and I and Dora Kate Stokely visited Norma Jean Stokely at Heritage Nursing Home. Linda Stewart and Etta Mae Phillips were visiting Norma Jean.
Sankie Waddell was also at Heritage Nursing Home for therapy.
Wayne and I and Dora Kate visited with Sankie. He got to return home today. His daughter Robin came and got him. Sankie had been in Tennova Hospital at Turkey Creek to have a pacemaker installed. He fell and hurt his arm and had to have therapy.
I hope all my readers have a nice week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.