In the two decades I have penned this column, I have rarely reprinted one. But in light of what our world is facing today, with the COVID-19 pandemic, I feel readers might enjoy reading about Cocke County’s smallpox outbreak of 1911 and understand "this, too, shall pass.". The original column appeared Dec. 29, 2002.
At the time, President George W. Bush garnered much publicity when he received a smallpox inoculation. The story and follow-up watchful care from a White House doctor, who monitored the President’s health to make sure no dangerous side effects occurred, received widespread attention.
During the time (1968-1972) my late cousin Nancy O’Neil and I collected over 500 cemetery records for our publication Sacred to the Memory, one of the graveyards we documented was the old Bruners Grove Cemetery, an old burying group down Bybee way. At the time, the late Morris ‘Doodle’ Quinton owned the surrounding property.
Vivian Kramer was our source for its location, and she and I were the ones who visited it, uncovering fallen and broken tombstones and recording the names and dates of those buried there.
Vivian’s mother, the late Ruby (Holt) Suggs, told us about one of the graves, that of Decatur Phillips, who had died of smallpox in the early 1900s.
Cemetery records for the Old Bruners Grove Cemetery show the following: D.A. Phillips (19 Jan. 1862–17 Aug. 1911). This would be Decatur Phillips. We also found the graves of two of his children: J.C., son of D.A. and M.A. Phillips (27 Oct. 1891–17 Aug. 1893) and Lillie A.H., daughter of D.A. and M.A. (1890–17 Sept. 1890).
Much later I ran across two newspaper articles pertaining to this part of our county’s history.
The first article, a rather small notice, appeared on the front page of the April 27, 1911 edition of the Newport Plain Talk, wedged between larger articles headed “Business Men Want Express Office Moved” and “Edwina High School Closes.”
Headlined “Little Danger From Smallpox,” the article carries a subhead, “No New Cases During the Week and Only Four Cases Are in Town.”
The one-paragraph article reads
There are four or five cases of smallpox in Newport, the victims being Sheriff C.E. Dawson, John Cates, Oscar Cates, and Bruce Shults. One other case, that of a child, may also be here, but other than this the threatened epidemic seems to have been nipped in the bud. The situation here has been greatly exaggerated, and the county people have been greatly alarmed as the reports have it that there were from one to two hundred cases in the town. The health authorities have placed the flags at Sheriff Dawson’s residence in front of the jail; at John Cates’ place and at the homes of Oscar Cates and Bruce Shults. Only two of the cases are severe, that of Sheriff Dawson and Oscar Cates, and there is no great danger from smallpox in warm weather; and for this reason no danger of an epidemic is feared, and as no new cases have developed during the past week, the health authorities feel confident that they will be able to prevent a further spread of the disease.
As I always do after I finish reading one of these early articles, I’m left with questions. Who, for example, were the “health authorities” who placed the flags and who later declared the county free from fears of an epidemic?
Also, on whose authority did the newspaper writer state that warm weather brought freedom from smallpox?
I would have liked to have heard their explanations that September when more and more smallpox cases appeared in the northern end of the county.
Again, on the front page, an article about the smallpox outbreak appears, this time receiving a larger headline, on Sept. 14, 1911. I find it amusing that immediately next to the smallpox article is a story pertaining to several “bridal courtesies tendered to Louisa Katherine Susong, the bride-elect of Lucius Harvin.”
The smallpox article is headed “SMALLPOX SCARE IN NORTH END OF COUNTY,” with four subheads: “WELL KNOWN CITIZEN DEAD,” “Dread Disease Cuts Short the Life of Decatur Phillips,” “MANY OTHER BAD CASES,” and “Health Officer Smith Reports That There Are Fully 100 Cases in the Section of Bruner’s Grove-Much Concern Felt.”
The text of this article follows:
The North end of the county, that section in the vicinity of Briar Thicket, is in the midst of a smallpox scare which is dangerous in the extreme. Already one of the county’s best known citizens, Decatur Phillips, has fallen a victim to the disease, and at 5 o’clock Monday morning death relieved his sufferings. Sons of Jeff Holdway and Harry Green are in a precarious condition, and it is said that fear for their recovery is felt.
The disease, so it is stated, was brought into that end of the county from Morristown, by a girl who had contracted it in that city.
She had but a slight case and attended a big protracted meeting which was a very breeding place for the disease, and Health Officer Dr. R.C. Smith, who made a visit to the scene of trouble Saturday, reports that the whole section is literally alive with it, and that there are fully one hundred cases, some very slight and others very serious. He states that one family has had 14 cases of it.
The usual quarantine has been resorted to, but the people of that section have paid little heed to vacination (sic), and because of this fact the disease has spread unhampered.
Decatur Phillips, whose death occurred Monday morning, was one of the best known men in Cocke County. He was a staunch churchman and was popular throughout his section. He was a candidate for trustee in the last Republican primaries and gave the winner a close race in a four-cornered battle, his big vote from his home section being proof of his popularity. A wife and seven children survive him.
According to Ruby Holt, Phillips’ funeral was held at night so as to discourage people from attending in an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease. Supposedly the pallbearers had all had smallpox inoculations. In much the same way today, many families are holding private graveside services or postponing any gathering until a later date.
In the same issue of the Plain Talk, again on the front page, is another article, “690 BIRTHS and 259 DEATHS IN COCKE COUNTY IN YEAR.” Among the subheads, two caught my eye: “Few Records Made As to Deaths and Births of Negroes” and “Consumption Leads in Cause of Death.”
Sadly this article reminds us once again of the paucity of records we have concerning the history of our county’s African-American population.
Consumption, more correctly called “tuberculosis,” continued to endanger the health of our citizens until just a few years ago. When I started teaching in 1973, at the beginning of each school year, we teachers were required to have a skin test for tuberculosis.
According to the 1911 article, the statistics cover the period from July 1, 1910 to June 30, 1912 (surely a misprint—no doubt, this should be 1911).
Perhaps some of the data in the last five paragraphs of the article will help some of you in your research. Remember, this was three years before Tennessee began requiring birth and death certificates.
The report has some remarkable features. Only 28 colored births were recorded, and only 21 colored deaths during the year. In the third district, which had 115 births, not one of these was colored. Four districts in the county did not have a colored birth or death reported. The birth rate among females was slightly in excess of that of the males, and the death rate was also in excess. There were 481 more births than deaths in the county, showing a good increase in population.
The reports shows that there were five deaths, all men, above the age of four score and ten years. Those who reached the age of 90 were Aaron Bible, 94 years, died at Del Rio; William Metcalf, 98 years, died at Nough; John Hedrick, 90 years, died at Del Rio; W.M. Faubion, 93 years, died at Parrottsville, and Thomas Caton, 91 years, died at Cosby.
There were fourteen deaths from violence and accidents reported during the year: Edmond Lee, Del Rio, infant, died from snake bite; Ruble Varner, Del Rio, killed by falling tree; Vergier Styles, Parrottsville, strangled to death; Malisse Holdway, Bybee, burned to death; Beatrice Fancher, Fifth district, drowned; W.K. McSween, Newport, gunshot wound; Bessie Anderson, Newport, drowned; Gregg (no first name), Newport, infant, poisoned by laudanum; Hattie Hembree, Newport, suicide; Jesse Butler, Newport, infant, burned to death; Unknown negro child found in river; John Webb, Cosby, died from fall; Thomas Caton, Cosby; death due to injuries received in fall; Olie Caton, Cosby; death from hanging.
Consumption was the leading method used by the death angel, no less than 40 deaths being reported from this white plague.
Hives was given as having caused 20 deaths. Croup claimed 12; pneumonia caused 10; paralysis 10; meningitis 5; pelingran (pellegra) 2; dropsy 8; fever 9; stomach trouble 8; blood poisoning 4 and others scattering.
Thank goodness for such newspaper articles as these, which, in addition to informing the citizens of yesteryear the current news, continue to educate us today about our ancestors and their activities.
It’s now been over a century since this article appeared in the Plain Talk, and the fear of consumption (tuberculosis) has been replaced by the corona virus scare. It seems to me that in the great scheme of things, as old diseases, such as the “white plague” are conquered, something new comes along. Meanwhile, we simply need to depend on (or find) our faith, soldier on, and take each day as it comes, all the while taking time to appreciate and count the many good things in our lives.
