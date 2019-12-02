My April column, “8,000 Veterans Will Not Live Another 365 Days”, was about the March 5, 2019, Executive Order (E.O.) 13861 signed by President Trump. The E.O. established the “National Initiative to Empower Veterans and End Veterans Suicide” better known as the “President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide” order, or PREVENTS.
The E.O. established a national task force consisting of many agencies. The Veteran Wellness, Empowerment, and Suicide Prevention Task Force (Task Force). It is co-chaired by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs and the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy (Co-Chairs). In addition each of the following agencies will be represented; the Secretary of Defense; the Secretary of Labor; the Secretary of Health and Human Services; the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; the Secretary of Energy; the Secretary of Education; the Secretary of Homeland Security; the Director of the Office of Management and Budget; the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Following the signing of the E.O. my research shows that as of this week a Request for Information (RFI) from the Federal Registry, was issued in July, to help the task force develop their strategy. This RFI allowed public input, while answering a designed set of questions, that will focus on developing knowledge to deal with the detection of suicidal tendencies, coordinating efforts to identify and help those in need. The responses to this RFI were closed on August 5. (That was five months, 150 days, and at 22 a day, 3,300 more suicides.)
At the end of August, the VA held a conference in Nashville to deal with the suicide issue. The conference, a “National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide, is to provide a framework for identifying priorities, organizing efforts, and contributing to a national focus on Veteran suicide prevention over the next several years.” (Another 30 days, another 660 suicides.)
Following this conference on October 15, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Wilkie issued a statement that said, “Efforts supporting the development of the roadmap are already well under way and are on target for the March 2020 delivery to the White House.” To me, this is a statement that negates the possibility that these agencies can come up with a plan sooner. This type of outlook just puts off “Taking action and saving lives.”
I have written about H. R. 3495 proposed by Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI) on June 26. This bill would, “Require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to provide financial assistance to eligible entities to provide and coordinate the provision of suicide prevention services for veterans at risk of suicide and veteran families through the award of grants to such entities, and for other purposes.” This bill was brought to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, with 238 cosponsors (147R, 91D) on the floor, only to be rejected by Chairman Takano (D-CA).
On November 5 Chairman Takano released a statement saying he would keep his “word” to the Committee and that he would, “Host a roundtable followed by a legislative hearing to allow sufficient time to fully consider the provisions and impact of the Improve Well-Being for Veterans Act. Next week, I will deliver on this promise by scheduling our roundtable.” (5 months after the bill was offered and another 3,300 suicides). The Chairman’s refusal to allow this bill to go forward is because of his concern over three points of the bill.
“First, this bill would allow VA grants to fund community-based clinical care and would clearly circumvent the MISSION Act that streamlined clinical care under one program. Instead this legislation creates a separate lane for care in the community without critical safeguards and accountability measures in place. I will oppose any language that authorizes use of VA grants to provide clinical care.
“Second, H.R. 3495, as introduced would provide direct temporary cash assistance to veterans, their families, and anyone else who may live with them. My understanding is that cash assistance to veterans needs further, careful consideration and should be taken up in separate legislation.
“Third, H.R. 3495, as introduced would also distribute VA’s limited funds to community partners without any controls in place to ensure those funds are properly utilized. H.R. 3495 as introduced authorizes the VA Secretary to award grants to organizations unbound to any performance criteria and irrespective of whether there is demonstrated local need for the services provided by these organizations.”
These three issues, in my view, are minor in the “big picture” of saving lives.
My understanding is that when a bill is brought before a committee it then becomes open for discussion. After the discussion it comes up for vote by the committee. The bill either passes of it doesn’t. Why couldn’t these three issues have been discussed during the meeting and points worked out instead of waiting five months?
Since then Chairman Takano also refused to allow the Deborah Sampson Act to be discussed. The bill finally passed into law two weeks ago. There seems to be a partisan aspect to the Chairman’s leadership on important Veterans issues. Figuring out a way to reduce the number of suicides should be a priority.
I had discussed this issue with Congressman Roe during a phone news conference last week. He doesn’t understand the Chairman’s stance on refusing to hear proposed legislation brought before the committee. He said, “Chairman Takano said this should be a non-partisan issue and hopes the hearing last week will help create a version of the “Improve Act” that will be passed.” During that conversation he also shared that he was just informed, that overnight a veteran in our 1st District committed suicide. He could not share any details, except that it happened.
SUICIDES BY CURRENT DATA:
The 2019 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention reflects the most current national data (available through 2017) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Death Index. Key results include the following:
• The number of veteran suicides exceeded 6,000 each year from 2008 to 2017.
• Among U.S. adults, the average number of suicides per day rose from 86.6 in 2005 to 124.4 in 2017. These numbers included 15.9 veteran suicides per day in 2005 and 16.8 in 2017.
• In 2017, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults, after adjusting for population differences in age and sex.
• Firearms were the method of suicide in 70.7% of male veteran suicide deaths and 43.2% of female veteran suicide deaths in 2017.
• In addition to the aforementioned veteran suicides, there were 919 suicides among never federally activated former National Guard and Reserve members in 2017, an average 2.5 suicide deaths per day.
The above figures reflect the increase in the number of veterans who have taken their own lives. I report on issues that face today’s veterans. Though the veterans commit suicide at a higher rate than non-veterans, this mental health issue is a national problem for all people. During this upcoming Holiday Season stay on alert for those facing the increased difficulties of dealing with their lives. Call and get them help if you see a crisis. The Veterans VA Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255 then Press 1.
SPECIAL EVENTS:
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102
December 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. – “3rd Annual Sharing the Spirit”. Everyone welcome. This will be a gathering to bring people of our community to our hall and a time of sharing our upcoming goals and aspirations for the coming the new year. The event will be held at the hall located at 148 Pine street in Newport. For more information contact Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-608-9385.
Veterans in Focus:
Pearl Harbor Remembrance: December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m., Cocke County Courthouse. Join Willie Green as he shares his memories of the Pearl Harbor 2014 re-dedication of the third granite wall monument displaying all the names of those killed on December 7, 1941. There will be a presentation of 5 Quilts of Valor and drawing the winners of the two beautiful quilts from the QOV fundraiser.
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 – DECEMBER MEETING TIME CHANGE — meets the first Tuesday of each month at the Newport Community Center’s Community Room 433 Prospect Avenue. Because of a holiday dinner the next meeting will START ONE HOUR EARLIER – TONIGHT — Tuesday December 3 at 6 p.m. Entry will be through the main entrance at 433 Prospect Avenue. You can call the Commander, Richard Holt, at (423) 608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Saturday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Saturday December 7th. Sheilah would like to invite anyone in the community to join the group. “They will help make the quilts that will be presented to Veterans in the local community to thank them for their service to our country, no experience is needed, and materials are provided.” For more information please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Congressman Dr. Phil Roe’s representative Mr. Daryl Brady, announced he will hold office hours in Newport at the Cocke County Courthouse Annex tomorrow Wednesday December 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Daryl can also be contacted through the Morristown Office – 1609 Walters State CC Drive, Unit 4 or call 423-254-1400.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
