Hello everyone. I hope all of you have enjoyed a nice week.
Get well wishes are sent to Destiny Jackson, who is hospitalized in Spartanburg Regional Hospital in South Carolina. She needs our prayers.
Norma Jean Stokely remains a patient at Heritage Nursing Home receiving therapy. She is doing better. On Monday, Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean, and her visitors on Wednesday were Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins, Mark Grigsby, Tim Self, and Dora Kate Stokely.
Get well prayers are sent to Dennis Gossett, who wasn’t able to attend church on Wednesday due to chest pains. He isn’t well. Both he and Amanda need our prayers.
Anthony Haney and Tyler visited Wayne and me on Wednesday evening.
Get well wishes are sent to Brady Ball, who has cancer. He needs our prayers.
Also, get well wishes go to Johnny Baxter who is taking radiation treatments for cancer.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler were Billy Williams and Mary Lou Williams.
Happy birthday to Nicole Roberts who celebrated with a party at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church fellowship hall on Sunday. Those helping her celebrate were her husband Craig Roberts and children Eli and Ella, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Jenkins, Louise Ballard and daughter, Marie Gentry, Don Gentry, Jeff and Pennie Strom, Buster and Lydia Smith, Missy Jenkins, Rev. Charles Williams, Dora Kate Stokely, Megan Shoemaker, Patty Jenkins, Tim Self, and Mark Grigsby.
Linda Stewart and Etta Mae Phillips visited Norma Jean Stokley at the nursing home.
Shirley Haney visited Sherwin and Rixie Ballard, Stevie and Cheyanne.
Wayne Haney visited Henry Haney on Tuesday.
I visited Dora Kate Stokley on Thursday.
Destiny Jackson returned home from the hospital. She has posturas syndrome and techycardia syndrome. She has to have an echocardiogram on Monday. She needs everyone’s prayers.
We went to the nursing home and held services and enjoyed them. Then we returned to church.
We had a good service at church this morning. Billy Sutton preached.
We have had snow flurries today.
I hope everyone has a nice week.
