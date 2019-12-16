Here’s another column that you requested for Christmas, but it is practical for everyone suffering from the effects of a diet containing gluten, a substance present in grains, particularly wheat, that causes illnesses in people with celiac disease that damages the lining of the small intestines.
Since so many of you asked for this column, I am featuring a variety of recipes for your pleasure. Basically, the main issue is changing to a gluten-free flour and yeast for your baking needs.
You might also try rice flour, which has a lighter consistency than regular flour. Today I share with your recipes for Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, Gingerbread Muffins, Fudge, and Perfect Pie Pastry (which will not fall apart). So dear readers, don those aprons, and let’s do some gluten-free baking for Christmas! And most of all ENJOY!!
Cinnamon Roll
Pancakes:
1-1/4 to 1-1/2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
3 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2TBSP honey
1-1/4 cups milk
1 egg
2 TBSP melted butter
2 tsp cinnamon
Pinch cloves
Mix all ingredients except for honey, butter, cinnamon and cloves for pancake batter and set aside for 10 minutes to prime.
Grease the pancake skillet with butter and let it heat up.
While batter is priming, put the honey, butter, cinnamon and cloves in a saucepan over medium low heat.
Stir occasionally until the honey and butter are completely melted and remove pan from heat.
Pour the pancake batter onto the greased skillet.
Drizzle the cinnamon sauce onto the pancake in a swirly pattern.
Do not drizzle too close to the edges or it will run into the skillet .
When the pancakes are bubbly and brown on the bottom, flip and cook the other side until brown (about 2 minutes)
Put the pancakes on a plate and cover in goodness, such as butter and maple syrup or pour some of the cinnamon honey sauce over the top.
Gingerbread Muffins:
1/4 cup molasses
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 large egg
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1 TBSP ground ginger
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp cloves
pinch pepper
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup rice flour (or gluten-free all-purpose flour)
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tsp gelatin
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a 12 hole muffin pan with muffin liners.
Beat the egg until it is well beaten.
Stir in the sour cream
Add the baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, pepper and salt and stir until mixed.
Add the flour, cornstarch and gelatin and stir until just mixed.
Fill the muffin holes and bake for 20 — 27 minutes until muffins are pretty firm to the touch and a knife inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean.
Fudge:
3/4 cup evaporated milk
1-2/4 cup granulated sugar
1-1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1-1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cups pecans or walnuts (optional)
In a small saucepan combine the evaporated milk and sugar.
Heat at medium high heat until it reaches a slow boil.
Boil for 5 minutes.
Turn the heat to low and stir in marshmallows, chocolate chips, vanilla and nuts.
Stir until the chocolate chips and marshmallows are melted.
Pour into a buttered 9x13 inch pan.
Let cool at least one hour in the refrigerator. When cool, cut into squares.
This can be kept for about a month.
Perfect Flaky Pie Crust:
1 cup cream cheese
11 TBSP butter, chopped into 1/4” cubes
1 TBSP sugar
1 cup rice flour
1 cup cornstarch
1 tsp Xanthan gum
In the bowl of your electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, butter, sugar and salt.
Add the flour, cornstarch and Xanthan gum.
Mix it all together with your hands (using your hands is very important). Don’t over mix.
Mix just until the dough comes together — this will take some time for the dough to come together.
Form into 2 balls, one of which is slightly larger than the other.
Flatten the balls onto 2 separate sheets of plastic wrap.
Wrap tightly in the plastic wrap and chill for at least 1-1/2 hours.
When the dough is chilled, put on a sheet of waxed paper on a flat work surface and tape the wax paper so that it doesn’t move.
Dust the wax paper lightly with cornstarch.
Put the larger ball of dough on the wax paper and sprinkle it very lightly with cornstarch.
Roll it our until it forms a circle large enough to overlap the edges of your pie plate by quite a bit.
Take the tape off the wax paper and put the pie plate next to the rolled out crust.
Flip the wax paper with the crust into the pie plate.
Peel the wax paper off and move the crust around enough to fit in the pie plate.
Instead of cutting the overlapping edges off, tuck the gently underneath themselves so that the jagged edge is hidden.
Shape the crust edges.
Pour your filling into the crust.
Take the smaller ball of dough and roll it out on a new sheet of wax paper.
Lightly dust the crust as needed with corn starch to keep it from sticking to the rolling pin.
Roll until the crust is about 12” wide.
Flip the crust on top of the pie and shape as needed.
Refrigerate the pie for 15 minutes.
Remove from the refrigerator and bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour until the crust is golden brown and gorgeous.
crust may be brushed before baking with an egg wash (egg and water).
