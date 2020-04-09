Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well during these days of staying in.
Little Kayleen Ramsey is back in Brenners Children’s Hospital. She has to have surgery to remove a kidney stone. She needs our prayers.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Neil Phillips recently were Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lewis and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Parton.
Katherine Phillips has been on the sick list.
Wayne and I rode over to the church and then rode around the community on Sunday. We stopped to visit my sister Dora Kate Stokely.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler visited with us last week. Anthony is taking therapy.
Wayne went fishing last week and caught his limit at the ponds at Vicon Mountains.
Kathy Stokely and Cindy Jackson visited Joe Stokley and helped him mow his yard and clean his house.
People are not visiting much now because of the virus.
Dennis Gossett is doing better and has been sitting on his porch. Their son David mowed the yard and Mandi worked in the yard.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gossett recently were Steve Gossett, Rhonda Green, Tara Gossett, Jim and Frank Gossett. Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gossett went for a drive recently.
Get well wishes are sent to Rev. Wayne Dalton. He isn’t doing well. His wife Susan is doing better. Both really need our prayers.
Tyler Steelman was in a bad accident and is in UT Hospital. He and his family need prayers.
Get well wishes are sent to Tammy Justice. She needs prayers.
I’m sure glad to see this beautiful weather. We can get outside and work some and sit on the porch.
Happy birthday to Aunt Kate Wilburn who recently celebrated her 97th birthday. She’s doing well, but she didn’t get to have a party because of the virus. Her son and daughter-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Troy Wilburn brought her a cake and put it outside and then visited with her from outside. Another son and daughter-in-law Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Wilburn brought her flowers and a card, but they also stayed outside and talked with her.
The virus has sure shut things down.
We’re staying home. I’ve been cleaning house, sewing, and cleaning out my flowerbeds. Wayne has been mowing and working outside.
We really miss going to church and visiting our friends in the nursing homes.
Until next time, I hope everyone stays well.
