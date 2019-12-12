Hello, everyone. I hope you all enjoyed a good Thanksgiving.
Wayne and I, along with Dora Kate Stokely, went to South Carolina for Thanksgiving to be with my brother Joe Stokely and his family for dinner. We all took food. Those attending were Fredia Buckner, Clark and James Owen, Deb Stokely, Kathy Stokely, Cindy Jackson, Katrina and Destiny, all of South Carolina, plus Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Avery and Aaron, Shaun and Rochell Sweeden, and Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney, Lily and Nicholas, all from North Carolina. We all enjoyed our trip and drove back that evening.
On Friday, we got up early and were at Lowe’s at 5:30 a.m. Dora Kate Stokely was with us. When we finished shopping, we went to Cracker Barrel to eat.
Get well wishes are sent to Wilma Walker who is hospitalized in Chattanooga. She needs our prayers.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Monroe Grigsby were Mr. and Mrs. Timmy Grigsby and Bo.
Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins on Thanksgiving were Mr. and Mrs. Buster Smith, Justin and Madelyn Smith, Shane and Megan Shoemaker, Ashley Mullen, Scarlett and Skylar, Joey Owings, Missy Jenkins, Chris and Kelly Jones and Bentley.
Thanksgiving guests of Rose Norwood were Manda Crum and Maylee, Billy Norwood, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Allen Dalton, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire and Dillan, Leah Shropshire, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Phillips, Gail Gunn, Mayle Hall, and Ronnie Hutsell.
Get well wishes are sent to Maudlee Reece who is suffering from shingles.
Get well wishes are also sent to Shirley Haney who has been in the hospital. Wayne and I visited her.
On Saturday, Anthony Haney and Tyler visited Wayne and me and put down our new rug for us.
Get well wishes are extended to Eric Caldwell, who was hospitalized recently.
We also send get well wishes to Edna Gunter, a cancer patient, who is undergoing radiation treatments.
Ronald Green is spending a few days in South Carolina hunting with my brother Joe Stokely.
Rodney Haney from North Carolina came in Wednesday and spent Wednesday and Thursday nights in his little house on wheels. He also visited Wayne and me and put us a bunch of wood on the porch. He also visited with Dora Kate Stokley, as did Wayne and I.
